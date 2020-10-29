Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Martinsville

Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at MartinsvilleSpeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the Round of 8 elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

Joining Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske on the front row will be Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):