Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Martinsville

Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at MartinsvilleSpeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the Round of 8 elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula
Joining Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske on the front row will be Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):
|Start
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|2
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|6
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|8
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|11
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|19
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|GoFas Racing
|27
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|30
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|31
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|35
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|36
|TBD
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing