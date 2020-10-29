Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Martinsville

Staff Report
Brad Keselowski won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at MartinsvilleSpeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the Round of 8 elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

Joining Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske on the front row will be Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):

Start Driver Car # Team
1 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
2 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
6 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
8 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
11 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
16 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
19 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
24 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
26 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing
27 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
28 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
30 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
31 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
32 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
34 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
36 TBD 77 Spire Motorsports
37 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
38 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing