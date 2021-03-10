Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for Phoenix Raceway

Staff Report
·3 min read
1 / 1

Brad Keselowski has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway.

Series officials released the starting lineup Wednesday morning. Keselowski will drive his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position with Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row. It marks Keselowski’s first pole start of the 2021 season.

Additionally, Daniel Hemric will start his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota from the pole in Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

RELATED: Phoenix weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

12

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

14

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

15

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

16

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

17

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

20

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

21

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

22

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

24

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

26

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

28

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

29

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

30

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

31

Cody Ware

51

Rick Ware Racing

32

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

33

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

34

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

37

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

38

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

