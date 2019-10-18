Hemric, Keselowski top Monster Energy Series practices at Kansas Speedway

Daniel Hemric rose atop the Monster Energy Series leaderboard Friday, topping final practice for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM) at Kansas Speedway.

Hemric posted a best lap of 177.830 mph in the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet to head the 50-minute session. Kevin Harvick, a three-time Kansas winner, claimed the second slot on the speed chart with a lap of 177.096 mph in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford.

RELATED: Final practice results | Full Kansas schedule

Kurt Busch was third-fastest in the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet, clocking a lap at 177.072 mph.

Brad Keselowski, who led opening practice, settled for 176.893 mph to snag the fourth spot in final practice. The Team Penske driver will be aiming for a season sweep at Kansas on the heels of his May victory at the 1.5-mile track.

Teammate Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway closed out the top five at 176.725 mph in the Team Penske No. 12 Ford.

Sunday’s 400.5-miler is the final event in the three-race Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs. The championship-eligible field will be whittled to just eight drivers at the conclusion of the race.

Busch Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Keselowski takes top spot in first practive

Brad Keselowski sped to the top spot in Friday’s opening practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski powered Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford to a best lap of 176.499 mph around the 1.5-mile track. He’ll be vying for a Kansas season sweep in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM), trying to replicate his winning run at the Kansas City venue in May.

RELATED: Practice 1 results

A pair of Stewart-Haas Racing teammates claimed the second and third spots, with Aric Almirola second fastest at 176.390 mph in the No. 10 Ford and Daniel Suarez third (176.332 mph) in the No. 41 Ford. Denny Hamlin was fourth in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Ryan Blaney, last weekend’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, completing the top five in the 50-minute session in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

Defending race winner Chase Elliott was just 23rd fastest in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.