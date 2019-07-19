Brad Keselowski tops Kyle Busch for New Hampshire pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Keselowski has three wins already this season but had yet to win a pole. He filled in that blank on Friday using an average lap speed of 136.384 mph to claim the top starting position for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino 301.

Last week’s race winner, Kurt Busch, was the last car to qualify and appeared to have a chance to topple Keselowski but slotted in third (136.238 mph) when he completed the second of his two laps.

Kyle Busch ended up second (136.311 mph). Erik Jones was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

“This definitely surprised me. It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole,” Keselowski said. “We’ve had really good cars but haven’t been able to make the most of it with the driver in qualifying, so it’s nice to get one here in Loudon.

“It would feel really good if this race was still in the playoffs in the fall but we’ll take it and be happy with it and see what we have in the race. Nobody really knows what they have in the race because of the way practices are the PJ1 (traction compound) on the track changes every time you go out.”

Asked how big track position will be on Sunday, Keselowski said: “The first pit stall will be huge for sure. This track on pit road has a lot of chaos. I’m not saying you can’t wreck in pit stall No. 1, but it’s a little harder there and it certainly makes life a lot easier for your pit crew.”

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Martin Truex Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson.

Early in the qualifying session, smoke came pouring out of Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet during his qualifying warm-up lap and dropped his drive shaft on the track.

“Something broke obviously. There’s oil everywhere, so probably ripped out some oil lines on its way out,” Bowman said. “Just cruising down the straightaway at 150 mph and something exploded next to me. It’s a bummer.”

A transmission engine change will mean Bowman will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin are also starting from the rear after each wrecked in practice and had to move to a backup car.

The No. 8 Chevrolet of Daniel Hemric failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and as a result had his car chief ejected from the track for the remainder of the weekend.

1

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

27.927

 

136.384

2

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

27.942

0.015

136.311

3

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

27.957

0.030

136.238

4

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

27.967

0.040

136.189

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

27.982

0.055

136.116

6

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

27.989

0.062

136.082

7

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

28.008

0.081

135.990

8

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

28.028

0.101

135.893

9

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

28.030

0.103

135.883

10

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

28.038

0.111

135.844

11

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

28.063

0.136

135.723

12

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

28.066

0.139

135.709

13

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

28.087

0.160

135.607

14

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

28.110

0.183

135.496

15

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

28.131

0.204

135.395

16

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

28.164

0.237

135.236

17

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

28.302

0.375

134.577

18

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

28.303

0.376

134.572

19

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

28.307

0.380

134.553

20

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

28.332

0.405

134.435

21

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

28.367

0.440

134.269

22

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

28.400

0.473

134.113

23

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

28.432

0.505

133.962

24

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

28.437

0.510

133.938

25

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

28.525

0.598

133.525

26

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

28.597

0.670

133.189

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

28.618

0.691

133.091

28

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

28.633

0.706

133.021

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

28.655

0.728

132.919

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

28.674

0.747

132.831

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

28.848

0.921

132.030

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

29.116

1.189

130.815

33

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

29.405

1.478

129.529

34

77

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

29.561

1.634

128.845

35

51

United States
United States

 Andy Seuss 

 

Ford

29.669

1.742

128.376

36

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

30.874

2.947

123.366

37

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

