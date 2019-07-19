Brad Keselowski tops Kyle Busch for New Hampshire pole
Keselowski has three wins already this season but had yet to win a pole. He filled in that blank on Friday using an average lap speed of 136.384 mph to claim the top starting position for Sunday’s Foxwoods Casino 301.
Last week’s race winner, Kurt Busch, was the last car to qualify and appeared to have a chance to topple Keselowski but slotted in third (136.238 mph) when he completed the second of his two laps.
Kyle Busch ended up second (136.311 mph). Erik Jones was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
of Keselowski’s career and his fourth at New Hampshire, with the most recent coming in 2014, the same year as his only victory at the track.
“This definitely surprised me. It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole,” Keselowski said. “We’ve had really good cars but haven’t been able to make the most of it with the driver in qualifying, so it’s nice to get one here in Loudon.
“It would feel really good if this race was still in the playoffs in the fall but we’ll take it and be happy with it and see what we have in the race. Nobody really knows what they have in the race because of the way practices are the PJ1 (traction compound) on the track changes every time you go out.”
Asked how big track position will be on Sunday, Keselowski said: “The first pit stall will be huge for sure. This track on pit road has a lot of chaos. I’m not saying you can’t wreck in pit stall No. 1, but it’s a little harder there and it certainly makes life a lot easier for your pit crew.”
Rounding out the top-10 starters are Martin Truex Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson.
Early in the qualifying session, smoke came pouring out of Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet during his qualifying warm-up lap and dropped his drive shaft on the track.
That is not good.
That's a piece of @AlexBowman88 driveshaft on the track at @NHMS, ending his qualifying run. pic.twitter.com/30GRyOXufG
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 19, 2019
“Something broke obviously. There’s oil everywhere, so probably ripped out some oil lines on its way out,” Bowman said. “Just cruising down the straightaway at 150 mph and something exploded next to me. It’s a bummer.”
A transmission engine change will mean Bowman will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field. Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin are also starting from the rear after each wrecked in practice and had to move to a backup car.
The No. 8 Chevrolet of Daniel Hemric failed pre-qualifying inspection three times and as a result had his car chief ejected from the track for the remainder of the weekend.
1
2
Ford
27.927
136.384
2
18
Toyota
27.942
0.015
136.311
3
1
Chevrolet
27.957
0.030
136.238
4
20
Toyota
27.967
0.040
136.189
5
12
Ford
27.982
0.055
136.116
6
19
Toyota
27.989
0.062
136.082
7
95
Toyota
28.008
0.081
135.990
8
22
Ford
28.028
0.101
135.893
9
10
Ford
28.030
0.103
135.883
10
48
Chevrolet
28.038
0.111
135.844
11
17
Ford
28.063
0.136
135.723
12
9
Chevrolet
28.066
0.139
135.709
13
41
Ford
28.087
0.160
135.607
14
4
Ford
28.110
0.183
135.496
15
42
Chevrolet
28.131
0.204
135.395
16
14
Ford
28.164
0.237
135.236
17
21
Ford
28.302
0.375
134.577
18
13
Chevrolet
28.303
0.376
134.572
19
8
Chevrolet
28.307
0.380
134.553
20
38
Ford
28.332
0.405
134.435
21
3
Chevrolet
28.367
0.440
134.269
22
24
Chevrolet
28.400
0.473
134.113
23
11
Toyota
28.432
0.505
133.962
24
34
Ford
28.437
0.510
133.938
25
37
Chevrolet
28.525
0.598
133.525
26
6
Ford
28.597
0.670
133.189
27
43
Chevrolet
28.618
0.691
133.091
28
47
Chevrolet
28.633
0.706
133.021
29
32
Ford
28.655
0.728
132.919
30
36
Ford
28.674
0.747
132.831
31
00
Chevrolet
28.848
0.921
132.030
32
15
Chevrolet
29.116
1.189
130.815
33
27
Chevrolet
29.405
1.478
129.529
34
77
Chevrolet
29.561
1.634
128.845
35
51
Ford
29.669
1.742
128.376
36
52
Chevrolet
30.874
2.947
123.366
37
88
Chevrolet