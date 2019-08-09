Brad Keselowski tops Harvick for Michigan Cup pole

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Keselowski saved his best for last as he was the final of 38 cars to attempt a qualifying lap Friday and his average lap speed of 190.471 mph was enough to win the pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Keselowski was one of only two drivers to top the 190 mph barrier, as Kevin Harvick came up just short at 190.089 mph.

of his career. The native of Rochester Hills, Mich., started eighth and finished sixth in the June Michigan race.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“That’s great,” Keselowski said. “The Discount Tire Ford Mustang has been incredible since we unloaded. We were really fast in practice and then everybody started picking up a bunch in qualifying and I got nervous.

“We picked up just enough to get our second pole of the year and hopefully we can turn it into a win.”

Asked how much his car will need to change for the race, Keselowski said: “This is the last non-impound race we have with this (rules) package and with that in mind, there is a lot you can do to optimize the car for today that maybe won’t carry over to Sunday. 

“Still, it’s good to be starting first.”

William Byron ended up third, Alex Bowman fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Paul Menard.

Austin Dillon had been fastest in Friday’s lone practice session prior to qualifying.

Read Also:

Both RCR Cup cars fail post-qualifying inspection at Michigan

1

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

37.801

 

190.471

2

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

37.877

0.076

190.089

3

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

37.954

0.153

189.703

4

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

37.993

0.192

189.509

5

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

38.007

0.206

189.439

6

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

38.018

0.217

189.384

7

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

38.030

0.229

189.324

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

38.035

0.234

189.299

9

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

38.044

0.243

189.255

10

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

38.076

0.275

189.095

11

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

38.087

0.286

189.041

12

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

38.117

0.316

188.892

13

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

38.204

0.403

188.462

14

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

38.219

0.418

188.388

15

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

38.222

0.421

188.373

16

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

38.279

0.478

188.093

17

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

38.316

0.515

187.911

18

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

38.323

0.522

187.877

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

38.385

0.584

187.573

20

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

38.398

0.597

187.510

21

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

38.439

0.638

187.310

22

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

38.527

0.726

186.882

23

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

38.585

0.784

186.601

24

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

38.595

0.794

186.553

25

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

38.698

0.897

186.056

26

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

38.790

0.989

185.615

27

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

38.854

1.053

185.309

28

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

38.863

1.062

185.266

29

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

38.902

1.101

185.080

30

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

38.922

1.121

184.985

31

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

39.121

1.320

184.044

32

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

39.594

1.793

181.846

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

39.727

1.926

181.237

34

27

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

40.004

2.203

179.982

35

52

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Ford

40.133

2.332

179.403

36

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Ford

40.135

2.334

179.395

37

77

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

40.319

2.518

178.576

38

53

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

 

Ford

41.477

3.676

173.590

What to Read Next