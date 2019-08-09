Brad Keselowski tops Harvick for Michigan Cup pole
Keselowski saved his best for last as he was the final of 38 cars to attempt a qualifying lap Friday and his average lap speed of 190.471 mph was enough to win the pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.
Keselowski was one of only two drivers to top the 190 mph barrier, as Kevin Harvick came up just short at 190.089 mph.
of his career. The native of Rochester Hills, Mich., started eighth and finished sixth in the June Michigan race.
“That’s great,” Keselowski said. “The Discount Tire Ford Mustang has been incredible since we unloaded. We were really fast in practice and then everybody started picking up a bunch in qualifying and I got nervous.
“We picked up just enough to get our second pole of the year and hopefully we can turn it into a win.”
Asked how much his car will need to change for the race, Keselowski said: “This is the last non-impound race we have with this (rules) package and with that in mind, there is a lot you can do to optimize the car for today that maybe won’t carry over to Sunday.
“Still, it’s good to be starting first.”
William Byron ended up third, Alex Bowman fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 starters are Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Paul Menard.
Austin Dillon had been fastest in Friday’s lone practice session prior to qualifying.
1
2
Ford
37.801
190.471
2
4
Ford
37.877
0.076
190.089
3
24
Chevrolet
37.954
0.153
189.703
4
88
Chevrolet
37.993
0.192
189.509
5
14
Ford
38.007
0.206
189.439
6
9
Chevrolet
38.018
0.217
189.384
7
3
Chevrolet
38.030
0.229
189.324
8
12
Ford
38.035
0.234
189.299
9
22
Ford
38.044
0.243
189.255
10
21
Ford
38.076
0.275
189.095
11
8
Chevrolet
38.087
0.286
189.041
12
48
Chevrolet
38.117
0.316
188.892
13
41
Ford
38.204
0.403
188.462
14
10
Ford
38.219
0.418
188.388
15
1
Chevrolet
38.222
0.421
188.373
16
11
Toyota
38.279
0.478
188.093
17
19
Toyota
38.316
0.515
187.911
18
20
Toyota
38.323
0.522
187.877
19
42
Chevrolet
38.385
0.584
187.573
20
17
Ford
38.398
0.597
187.510
21
36
Ford
38.439
0.638
187.310
22
6
Ford
38.527
0.726
186.882
23
13
Chevrolet
38.585
0.784
186.601
24
18
Toyota
38.595
0.794
186.553
25
34
Ford
38.698
0.897
186.056
26
38
Ford
38.790
0.989
185.615
27
37
Chevrolet
38.854
1.053
185.309
28
43
Chevrolet
38.863
1.062
185.266
29
95
Toyota
38.902
1.101
185.080
30
00
Chevrolet
38.922
1.121
184.985
31
47
Chevrolet
39.121
1.320
184.044
32
15
Chevrolet
39.594
1.793
181.846
33
32
Ford
39.727
1.926
181.237
34
27
Chevrolet
40.004
2.203
179.982
35
52
Ford
40.133
2.332
179.403
36
51
Ford
40.135
2.334
179.395
37
77
Chevrolet
40.319
2.518
178.576
38
53
Ford
41.477
3.676
173.590