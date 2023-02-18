Brad Keselowski tops final practice session for 2023 Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Daytona International Speedway at 191.201 mph in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.

The morning session was the final tune-up for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR). Last year, Keselowski placed ninth in the “Great American Race.”

RESULTS: Final Daytona 500 practice

Right behind him was former teammate and reigning champion Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford at 191.196 mph.

The top six on the leaderboard were all blue ovals, with Ryan Blaney keeping the Ford contingent rolling in third, followed by Ryan Preece in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41, Harrison Burton in the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 and Chase Briscoe in the SHR No. 14.

RELATED: Johnson tops first practice | Daytona 500 101

Defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was 14th fastest with a speed of 180.281 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Only 17 of the 40 cars set to line up Sunday elected to make a run during this session, with Burton’s 27 laps setting the high tally.

All that’s left now? The 65th annual running of NASCAR’s most historic race — the Daytona 500.

MORE: Projected Daytona 500 winner | Full odds for the ‘Great American Race’