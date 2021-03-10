Brad Keselowski to start first at Phoenix

Brad Keselowski is starting first at Phoenix for the second time.

NASCAR said Wednesday that Keselowski would have the pole for Sunday's race (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox) after his second-place finish at Las Vegas. The starting lineup was determined by NASCAR's qualifying formula in lieu of actual practice and qualifying for the race.

The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Las Vegas winner Kyle Larson will start alongside Keselowski on the front row. The Phoenix race a year ago was Larson's last race of the 2020 season. He was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing during NASCAR's coronavirus shutdown because he said a racial slur during a virtual race in April.

Three Joe Gibbs Racing cars round out the top five. Denny Hamlin will start third and he's followed by teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr.

Instacart 500 starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kyle Larson

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Christopher Bell

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Chase Elliott

7. Kyle Busch

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Joey Logano

10. William Byron

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12. Kurt Busch

13. Austin Dillon

14. Erik Jones

15. Ryan Preece

16. Michael McDowell

17. Chris Buescher

18. Kevin Harvick

19. Ryan Newman

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Alex Bowman

22. Ross Chastain

23. Tyler Reddick

24. Cole Custer

25. Bubba Wallace

26. Chase Briscoe

27. Daniel Suarez

28. Anthony Alfredo

29. Justin Haley

30. BJ McLeod

31. Cody Ware

32. Aric Almirola

33. Corey LaJoie

34. JJ Yeley

35. Quin Houff

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Timmy Hill

38. James Davison

