Brad Keselowski to start first after Cup Series draw for Sunday's race at Bristol
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set.
Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5-mile race.
The lineup for the race was determined by live draw, and the parameters were as follows:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points.
RELATED: Entry list for Bristol
Here is a look at the full lineup:
Starting spot
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
22
Team Penske
4
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
5
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
7
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
10
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
12
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
14
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
15
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG-Daugherty Racing
17
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
20
3
Richard Childress Racing
21
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
22
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
24
48
Hendrick Motorsports
25
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
26
Bayley Currey
53
Rick Ware Racing
27
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
28
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
29
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
30
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
31
Garrett Smithley
77
Spire Motorsports
32
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
33
Ryan Preece
37
JTG-Daugherty Racing
34
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
39
B.J. McLeod
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40
JJ Yeley
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing