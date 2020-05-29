Brad Keselowski to start first after Cup Series draw for Sunday's race at Bristol

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Brad Keselowski to start first after Cup Series draw for Sunday's race at Bristol

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw, and the parameters were as follows:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points.

RELATED: Entry list for Bristol

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spot

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

5

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

10

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG-Daugherty Racing

17

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

20

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

21

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

22

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

25

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

26

Bayley Currey

53

Rick Ware Racing

27

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

28

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

29

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

30

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

31

Garrett Smithley

77

Spire Motorsports

32

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

33

Ryan Preece

37

JTG-Daugherty Racing

34

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

39

B.J. McLeod

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

40

JJ Yeley

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

 

What to Read Next