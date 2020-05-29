Brad Keselowski to start first after Cup Series draw for Sunday's race at Bristol

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is set.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5-mile race.

The lineup for the race was determined by live draw, and the parameters were as follows:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points.

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points.

Here is a look at the full lineup: