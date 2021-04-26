Brad Keselowski scores 6th NASCAR Cup win at Talladega
NASCAR star Brad Keselowski joins 'Fox & Friends' after winning his sixth Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Wrap-up of the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski led only one lap, the last one! (AP)
Brad Keselowski wasn't the only driver to feel good after a weekend of NASCAR racing at Talladega Superspeedway.
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR, recently addressed the hesitancy of some of his fellow drivers to get vaccinated after receiving his doses and Phelps said it was important for the company, the sport and the country. "That voice carries a lot of weight, to the degree that we can help with folks who are uncertain about whether they want to get the vaccine, it would be critical to have those with the loudest voice within the sport talking about vaccinations."
A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Official race results Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, […]
Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.
Watch as Joey Logano goes around and upside down in the closing laps of Stage 1 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Relive the 2021 GEICO 500 in 15 minutes. This race is packed full of action from Joey Logano's wreck early to Brad Keselowski winning in a dramatic last lap; don't miss a thing in Race Rewind.
A NASCAR official told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body will examine why Joey Logano's car got airborne at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway in the GEICO 500.
Keselowski only led the final lap. And he's the ninth winner of 2021.
Listen in as Michael McDowell recaps his third-palce finish in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Joey Logano questioned the style of racing at Talladega Superspeedway after going airborne in a crash on the last lap of the opening stage Sunday.
Joey Logano went for a wild and scary ride as his No. 22 Ford went airborne Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway on the final lap of Stage 1.
A rundown of driver quotes following Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
