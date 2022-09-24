Brad Keselowski on pole win: ‘You’ve got to start somewhere’
Brad Keselowski reacts to winning the pole at Texas Motor Speedway, his first NASCAR Cup Series pole with RFK Racing.
Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday at Texas. Chase Elliott leads points. Here are the race details.
Brad Keselowski won the pole position Saturday for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
FORT WORTH, Texas — With just two of its cars remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after early ends to championship eligibility for each of its two past title winners, Joe Gibbs Racing is all hands on deck to ensure another trophy comes back to the shop after Phoenix. As such, the Toyota-backed […]
Chris Buescher races at home in Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway a week after a win at Bristol.
Brad Keselowski will lead the field to green for Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as he won his first pole since 2019 with a fastest lap of 188.990 mph in Saturday’s qualifying session. The pole win for RFK Racing […]
All the details for Saturday's Xfinity playoff opener at Texas.
After jettisoning four drivers from the chase, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs starts the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will start on the front row for Sunday's Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series begins the Round of 12 with a 500-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway.
