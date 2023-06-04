Brad Keselowski makes milestone 500th career Cup Series start

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski reached a significant career milestone Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. The drop of the green flag officially gave the veteran and 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion his 500th start at the sport‘s highest level.

It‘s reason to celebrate for Keselowski, who is coming off likely the toughest full-time season of his career. In his first year driving the team‘s flagship No. 6 Ford in 2022, Keselowski failed to produce a win for the first time since 2010 — his first full-time year at NASCAR‘s top level.

The Michigan native, though, was in the throes of rebuilding the RFK team in his likeness. The results are starting to show that through 14 regular-season races alongside Chris Buescher, who pilots the team‘s No. 17 Ford.

Take a look below at RFK‘s results through the first 14 races of the year this year, compared to last year.

Season 2022 2023 Starts 28 28 Top fives 0 5 Top 10s 4 12 Laps led 88 165 Average start 18.5 14.6 Average finish 19.2 14.7

Keselowski is the 46th driver in NASCAR history to reach 500 career Cup Series starts. He joins the following active drivers on the list: Kevin Harvick (805 starts; tied with Jeff Gordon for ninth all-time), Kyle Busch (657), Martin Truex Jr. (636), Denny Hamlin (629) and Joey Logano (522).