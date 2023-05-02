Brad Keselowski joins elite list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

Brad Keselowski, who climbed the stock-car racing ladder to establish himself as a Cup Series champion, was named on Tuesday to the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Keselowski has 35 victories on NASCAR’s top circuit, with a knack for winning at the tour’s biggest superspeedways. He clinched the Cup Series championship — a first for Hall of Famer and team owner Roger Penske — in 2012.

RELATED: See latest drivers added to 75 Greatest Drivers list | Keselowski through the years

The Rochester Hills, Michigan native is a next-generation racer whose grandfather, John, raced motorcycles and owned a stock-car team, and whose father, Bob, was an ARCA Menards Series champion. The younger Keselowski followed his father’s footsteps as a driver and later an owner in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Brad Keselowski had his earliest NASCAR success, driving for team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in what is now called the Xfinity Series. His rise in that circuit coincided with a surprise Cup Series victory for James Finch’s team at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009 that helped push his name to the forefront.

Keselowski joined Penske’s operation in 2010 and claimed the Xfinity Series championship in his first year there. His winning ways in the Cup Series began the next year, and he scratched the win column in each of his final 11 seasons with Team Penske.

Six of his career victories in the Cup Series have come at Talladega. He also has one victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, claiming both crown-jewel races on back-to-back weekends in the 2018 season.

Keselowski partnered with another Hall of Famer in Jack Roush to start the 2022 season, starting the next chapter of his career as a Cup Series owner/driver. The organization rebranded as RFK Racing — an abbreviation for Roush Fenway Keselowski — and fields Fords for Keselowski and teammate Chris Buescher.