Brad Keselowski holds off Johnson in OT for Coke 600 win

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Chase Elliott was in position to pick up his first win of the season but a caution with two of 400 laps remaining sent the race into overtime produced a variety of different pit strategies.

Keselowski, Johnson and six others stayed out, while Elliott was among those who pit for four new tires.

In the final two laps, Keselowski was able to fend off a stiff challenge from Johnson to earn the victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway while Elliott charged from 11th to third.

The win is the first this season for Keselowski and 30th of his career. He has one previous win at Charlotte, taking the victory in the 2013 fall race.

Ryan Blaney was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five. Rounding out the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 was the first of four races being held in successive days at Charlotte.

An Xfinity Series race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, a Truck Series race at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and a 500k Cup race at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Stage 4

Following the break between Stages 3 and 4, the lead-lap cars pit with Matt DiBenedetto the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop.

On the restart on Lap 308, DiBenedetto was followed by Joey Logano and Alex Bowman.

After several tries, Truex finally got around DiBenedetto to reclaim the lead on Lap 313 as Johnson moved into the runner-up position.

On Lap 349, Joey Gase spun off Turn 4 to bring out a caution just as teams were setting up for their final round of green-flag pit stops.

All lead-lap cars elected to pit with Johnson the first off pit road. Logano was penalized for speeding during his stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 354, Johnson was followed by Keselowski, Truex, Elliott and Byron.

Keselowski powered past Johnson on the restart to take the lead as Elliott moved into second while Johnson dropped to third.

With 37 laps remaining, Elliott got around Keselowski in Turns 3 and 4 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 25 laps to go in the race, Elliott had built up almost a 1-second lead over Keselowski. They were followed by Johnson, Truex and Bowman.

With two laps remaining, Byron blew a tire and slammed the Turn wall to bring out a caution and send the race into overtime.

Several drivers, including Elliott elected to pit, but Keselowski remained on the track and inherited the lead. On the restart, he was followed by Johnson, Bowman, Blaney and Austin Dillon. Elliott lined up 11th.

Stage 3

After staying out under a late caution, Logano was able to hold off Bowman for the Stage 1 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Blaney finished third, Johnson fourth and Truex completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3 and a 30-second moment of remembrance, all the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Bowman again the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was second but was penalized for speeding and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 209, Bowman was followed by Truex and Byron.

On Lap 225, Truex went to the inside and finally grabbed the lead away from Bowman. Byron remained close behind in third and Jones fourth.

With 65 laps remaining in the third stage, Truex had built up a 2.6-second lead over Jones as Bowman dropped to third.

On Lap 255, several drivers dropped to pit road to begin a round of green-flag pit stops. Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 263, Truex remained the leader, holding a more than 2-second lead over Jones.

With 25 laps to go in the stage, Bowman had moved back into second, about 1.5 seconds behind Truex.

On Lap 275, Matt Kenseth hit the wall in Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Truex the first off pit road.

Logano and a handful of others did not pit and he led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 282. He was followed by Harvick, Elliott and then Truex.

With 15 laps remaining in the stage, Logano held a small lead over Truex as Bowman moved into third. With 11 to go, Bowman went to the inside of Truex and moved into the runner-up position.

Stage 2

After maintaining a solid advantage during a round of green-flag pit stops, Bowman easily held off Truex and cruised to the Stage 2 win.

Kyle Busch was third, Byron fourth and Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Bowman the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 107, Bowman was followed by Kyle Busch and Truex.

With 65 laps remaining in the stage, Bowman had built over a 2-second lead on Truex while Kyle Busch remained in third.

After 150 laps, Truex had cut Bowman’s lead down to about 1.5 seconds. Kyle Busch remained in third, Elliott fourth and Byron fifth.

On Lap 155, several drivers hit pit road to begin a round of green-flag pit stops to ensure they have enough fuel to make it to the end of the stage.

Matt Kenseth was penalized for speeding on pit road during his stop and had to make a drive-thru penalty under green.

Once the cycle of stops were completed on Lap 167, Bowman remained in the lead, followed by Truex and Kyle Busch.

Thanks to a two-tire call on his pit stop, Johnson moved back into the top-10 with 30 laps remaining in the second stage.

With 20 laps to go in the stage, Bowman had expanded his lead over Truex to nearly 5 seconds as Kyle Busch remained in third.

Stage 1

Bowman took the Stage 1 win under caution following a wreck involving Clint Bowyer with three of 100 laps remaining in the segment.

Truex ended up second, Elliott third, Reddick fourth and Logano completed the top-five.

Kurt Busch, who started on the pole, took command early and led the first 20 laps until NASCAR called a competition caution to allow teams to check for tire wear.

During the caution, all lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kurt Busch the first off pit road. When the race returned to green on Lap 28, Busch was followed by Truex, Elliott, Johnson and Reddick.

Johnson lost several spots on the restart after getting loose in the traction compound and moving up the track toward the wall.

With 65 laps remaining in the stage, Kurt Busch maintained a small but steady lead over Truex as Elliott remained in third.

On Lap 49, NASCAR displayed a caution as light rain began covering the area of the speedway. The red flag was displayed on Lap 50 as the rain picked up.

After a little more than an hour rain delay, the race returned to caution and all of the lead-lap cars elected to pit. Bowman was first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. On the restart on Lap 58, he was followed by Truex and Elliott.

With 30 laps to go in the first stage, Bowman was able to maintain a small but steady lead over Elliott, while Truex dropped to third.

On Lap 83, Truex worked his way back around Elliott to reclaim the runner-up position, about 1.3-seconds behind Bowman.

With three laps remaining in the stage, Bowyer slammed into the Turn 2 wall hard to bring out a caution. The race could not resume before the conclusion of the stage.

Before the race went green, two pieces of ballast fell out of the back of Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota as he was leaving pit road and driving up the racing groove. Aric Almirola appeared to run over some of the ballast, which damaged his splitter.

That is a serious infraction under NASCAR rules and could result in a four-race suspension of the crew chief, car chief and head engineer at some point this coming week.

Hamlin was forced to pit before the race began to replace the pieces that dropped out of the car. He did not return to the track until the first eight laps of the event had been completed.

Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley started the race from the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments following qualifying. DiBenedetto moved to the rear at the start after moving to a backup car.

1

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

405

 

21

2

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

405

0.293

6

3

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

405

0.674

38

4

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

Ford

405

1.218

 

5

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

405

1.465

 

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

405

1.625

 

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

405

1.817

87

8

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

405

1.823

54

9

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

405

1.894

 

10

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

Toyota

405

2.272

 

11

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

Ford

405

2.402

 

12

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

Toyota

405

2.403

 

13

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

Ford

405

2.821

 

14

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

Ford

405

3.023

26

15

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

405

3.217

 

16

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

Ford

405

3.492

 

17

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

405

3.558

1

18

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

405

3.869

6

19

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

Ford

405

3.908

 

20

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

405

3.939

164

21

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

Chevrolet

404

1 lap

 

22

77

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

403

2 laps

 

23

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

403

2 laps

1

24

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

Ford

403

2 laps

 

25

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

402

3 laps

1

26

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

401

4 laps

 

27

42

United States
United States

 Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

401

4 laps

 

28

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

Ford

400

5 laps

 

29

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

Toyota

399

6 laps

 

30

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

Toyota

398

7 laps

 

31

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

398

7 laps

 

32

27

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding

Ford

397

8 laps

 

33

78

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod

Chevrolet

393

12 laps

 

34

53

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

391

14 laps

 

35

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

390

15 laps

 

36

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

Chevrolet

390

15 laps

 

37

51

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

Ford

385

20 laps

 

38

7

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

Chevrolet

251

154 laps

 

39

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

Chevrolet

164

241 laps

 

40

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

Ford

96

309 laps

 

