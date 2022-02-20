Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton contact triggers eight-car crash in Daytona 500

An eight-car crash affected several favorites to win in Sunday‘s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

With five laps remaining in Stage 1, Brad Keselowski attempted to push Harrison Burton at the exit of Turn 2, turning Burton‘s No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. Burton then made contact with William Byron, sending the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports sliding into the inside retaining wall. Byron was unable to continue.

“I just got pushed and didn‘t take it the right way — the car didn‘t take it the right way or got pushed in the wrong spot,” Burton said. “I‘m not sure. I couldn‘t really tell. I was looking out front to see what I had to do next to side draft the next guy that was on me, so just a bummer. I don‘t really know what we could have done different, but we‘ll move on and get better from it.”

Burton‘s car turned over once and landed back on all four wheels. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were also sent spinning. Hamlin‘s car received significant damage to the No. 11 Toyota, sending his car to the garage and ending his Daytona 500 hopes.

“We were kind of boxed in there where I noticed that something was going to happen, but I was boxed in, I was behind a teammate and I wanted to try to help,” Hamlin said after his bid for a fourth Daytona 500 ended early. “Again, just too aggressive pushing right there when they weren‘t lined up and in control.”

Other drivers involved included Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain. Chastain was forced to retire from the race, while Bowman nursed the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet back to pit road.

As a result of the crash, the first stage ended under caution. Martin Truex Jr. won the stage in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, followed by Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to complete the top-10 points-paying positions.

