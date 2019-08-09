Brad Keselowski gets second pole of the season at Michigan
After going nearly two years without a pole position, Brad Keselowski now has two in the last four races.
Keselowski went out last in qualifying on Friday at Michigan and posted the fastest lap of the session to bump Kevin Harvick to the second starting spot. Before Keselowski got the pole at New Hampshire in July, his most recent pole had been for this same race at Michigan in 2017.
Keselowski, a Michigan native, has never won a Cup race at Michigan. And he’s spoken multiple times about how important a win would be for him in his home state. He was asked Friday how aggressive he would be in the final laps on Sunday if the win was in sight and, in perfect Brad Keselowski fashion, he had a unique answer.
“I don't know. You don't really know until you are in those shoes,” Keselowski said. “That question always reminds me of the story of the guy that fell down in a canyon by himself and a rock fell on his arm so he bit his own arm off to get out.
“So people ask you what you would do to survive if you have to and I am guessing he never would have guessed that he would do that. I don't know what I am capable of either or what I would do. I hope I don't have to bite my own arm off. With that in mind, I think without a doubt I would do more for this race than most any other.”
Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start on the second row and Clint Bowyer, Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, starts fifth.
Starting lineup
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kevin Harvick
3. William Byron
4. Alex Bowman
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Chase Elliott
7. Austin Dillon
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Joey Logano
10. Paul Menard
11. Daniel Hemric
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Daniel Suarez
14. Aric Almirola
15. Kurt Busch
16. Denny Hamlin
17. Martin Truex Jr.
18. Erik Jones
19. Kyle Larson
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21. Matt Tifft
22. Ryan Newman
23. Ty Dillon
24. Kyle Busch
25. Michael McDowell
26. David Ragan
27. Chris Buescher
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Matt DiBenedetto
30. Landon Cassill
31. Ryan Preece
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Quin Houff
35. Austin Theriault
36. Cody Ware
37. Garrett Smithley
38. Spencer Boyd
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
