Brad Keselowski fastest in final Martinsville Cup practice

Brad Keselowski was fastest in Saturday’s second and final NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs with a 19th at Kansas Speedway last week, was the only driver to exceed 96 mph in the session, clocking a speed of 96.283 mph.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was second fastest (95.762 mph), followed by five Chevrolet drivers: Kurt Busch (95.704 mph), Daniel Hemric (95.593), Ryan Preece (95.477), Chase Elliott (95.468) and William Byron (95.036).

The fastest Toyota driver of the session was Erik Jones in eighth (94.841 mph).

Before the earlier morning session, Matt Tifft was taken to a local hospital after falling ill. Truck Series driver Matt Crafton, who will race later this afternoon in the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 Truck race, drove Tifft’s car in both practices. He was 31st fastest at 92.398 mph in the last session.

Cup qualifying will take place at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the full final Cup practice results

Follow @JerryBonkowski