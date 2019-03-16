Brad Keselowski fastest in final Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

Brad Keselowski posted the top speed in the final Cup Series practice session Saturday at Auto Club Speedway.

Keselowski recorded a speed of 176.648 mph around the 2-mile track as he made 47 laps in the session.

Rookie Daniel Hemric was second fastest at 176.548 mph.

The top five was completed by Daniel Suarez (176.293 mph), Aric Almirola (176.168) and Ryan Blaney (176.130).

Pole-sitter Austin Dillon was ninth on the speed chart at 175.940 mph.

Kyle Busch, who is attempting to win his 200th national NASCAR race this weekend, was 11th (175.820).

Hemric had the best 10-lap average at 174.940 mph.

