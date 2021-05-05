Brad Keselowski earns pole for Darlington
Brad Keselowski is starting first for a second consecutive week.
Keselowski has the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1) after he had the pole at Kansas. Keselowski was third at Kansas and is currently sixth in the points standings. He earned the pole through NASCAR's qualifying formula.
The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
Kevin Harvick will start second and Kansas winner Kyle Busch will start third. Martin Truex Jr. starts fourth and William Byron starts fifth.
Sunday's race will be run with different horsepower and downforce rules from 2020. Cup Series cars will have 200 more HP (750 instead of 550) and have far less downforce than they did a year ago. That combination of increased horsepower and less downforce will force drivers to be off the gas more in the corners and lead to higher straightaway speeds. That will hopefully lead to more passing opportunities and the return of the "Darlington stripe" on the right side of cars that scrape the wall looking for more speed.
Here's the complete starting lineup for the race:
Starting lineup
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Kyle Busch
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. William Byron
6. Chase Elliott
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Matt DiBenedetto
9. Austin Dillon
10. Tyler Reddick
11. Chris Buescher
12. Joey Logano
13. Michael McDowell
14. Kyle Larson
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Ryan Blaney
17. Kurt Busch
18. Ross Chastain
19. Alex Bowman
20. Ryan Newman
21. Christopher Bell
22. Chase Briscoe
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Cole Custer
25. Anthony Alfredo
26. Erik Jones
27. Aric Almirola
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29. Ryan Preece
30. Corey LaJoie
31. Justin Haley
32. BJ McLeod
33. Cody Ware
34. JJ Yeley
35. Quin Houff
36. James Davison
37. Josh Bilicki
