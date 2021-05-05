Brad Keselowski earns pole for Darlington

Brad Keselowski is starting first for a second consecutive week.

Keselowski has the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1) after he had the pole at Kansas. Keselowski was third at Kansas and is currently sixth in the points standings. He earned the pole through NASCAR's qualifying formula.

The formula consists of a driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car owner’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.

Kevin Harvick will start second and Kansas winner Kyle Busch will start third. Martin Truex Jr. starts fourth and William Byron starts fifth.

Sunday's race will be run with different horsepower and downforce rules from 2020. Cup Series cars will have 200 more HP (750 instead of 550) and have far less downforce than they did a year ago. That combination of increased horsepower and less downforce will force drivers to be off the gas more in the corners and lead to higher straightaway speeds. That will hopefully lead to more passing opportunities and the return of the "Darlington stripe" on the right side of cars that scrape the wall looking for more speed.

Here's the complete starting lineup for the race:

Starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kyle Busch

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. William Byron

6. Chase Elliott

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Matt DiBenedetto

9. Austin Dillon

10. Tyler Reddick

11. Chris Buescher

12. Joey Logano

13. Michael McDowell

14. Kyle Larson

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Kurt Busch

18. Ross Chastain

19. Alex Bowman

20. Ryan Newman

21. Christopher Bell

22. Chase Briscoe

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Cole Custer

25. Anthony Alfredo

26. Erik Jones

27. Aric Almirola

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. Ryan Preece

30. Corey LaJoie

31. Justin Haley

32. BJ McLeod

33. Cody Ware

34. JJ Yeley

35. Quin Houff

36. James Davison

37. Josh Bilicki

