Brad Keselowski drives No. 2 Ford Mustang to fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Brad Keselowski placed fourth in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 48 points to his season total.

Keselowski now sits at No. 4 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2106 points. He’s posted 11 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr took the checkered flag in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin placing third. Ryan Newman followed in fifth.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Keselowski qualified in the pole position at 127.185 mph. The 12th-year driver has tallied 30 career victories, 113 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 183 races.

Keselowski battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. There were six lead changes before the checkered flag.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

