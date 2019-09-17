Brad Keselowski drives No. 2 Ford Mustang to third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Brad Keselowski finished third in the South Point 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s Keselowski’s 10th top-five finish of the season.

Martin Truex Jr finished out front in the race, with Kevin Harvick taking second. Chase Elliott took fourth place, followed by Ryan Blaney to round out the top five.

Joey Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Truex finished out front in Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Keselowski qualified in 18th position at 176.361 mph.

The 12th-year veteran has tallied 30 career victories, 112 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 182 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and 22 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 24 lead changes.

With Truex finishing out front in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Mustang, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 988 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 958. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 916 points on the season.

Brad Keselowski Driver Page | Get Brad Keselowski Gear | NASCAR SHOP