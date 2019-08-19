Brad Keselowski drives his No. 2 Ford Mustang to third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Brad Keselowski finished third in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. It’s Keselowski’s eighth top-five finish of the season.

Denny Hamlin earned the checkered flag in the race, with Matt DiBenedetto finishing second. Kyle Busch took fourth place, followed by Chase Elliott in the No. 5 spot.

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 with his teammate Kurt Busch winning Stage 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Keselowski earned 40 points over the weekend, giving him 794 on the year. He ranks No. 6 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The 12th-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Keselowski qualified in 13th position at 127.946 mph. He led on six occasions for a total of 91 laps.

The Rochester Hills, Michigan product has collected 30 career victories, 109 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 179 races.

There were 39 cars in the field and the race endured eight cautions and 61 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 23 lead changes.

With Hamlin driving his Camry to glory for Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 877 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 850. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 814 points on the season.

Brad Keselowski Driver Page | Get Brad Keselowski Gear | Race Center