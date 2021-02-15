Brad Keselowski’s Daytona 500 hopes end in destroyed car

Brad Keselowski, seeking his first Daytona 500 win, made the move he thought would give him that trophy.

Seconds later, his contact with teammate Joey Logano, who was leading, sent Keselowski into the wall and the path of Kyle Busch.

Instead of becoming the second active to win the sport’s four crown jewels, Keselowski was climbing from his wrecked car as Michael McDowell celebrated the Daytona 500 and his first career victory.

“I had a big run down the backstretch,” Keselowski said. “Went to make the pass to win the Daytona 500 and ended up really bad. Don’t feel like I made a mistake but can’t drive everybody’s else car. Frustrating.”

WHAT. A. FINISH. Teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski wreck on the final lap, and @Mc_Driver is the #Daytona500!CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/N9E7uANXQl — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 15, 2021

Logano said: “(Keselowski) kept trying to back up, trying to get a run. I was trying to back up to him to keep the runs from being too big and just, I guess he got to the back of (McDowell) and it ended up being a really big run coming at me and it seemed like we all just collided in one spot.

“It’s a real bummer that none of the Penske cars won, but at least a Ford won and I’m really happy for McDowell. I hate that we didn’t win. I feel like we had a great shot being where we were and leading on the last lap, but if we couldn’t win I’m really happy to see McDowell win this thing.”

Said Busch: “I had a run down the backstretch and everybody was kind of checking up in the middle so I went high to go around the outside. I figured guys would kind of blend back to the high side and the (Keselowski) car just landed on my hood. Came out of nowhere. Unfortunately got caught up in the wreck and banged up pretty good. Took a couple good licks, but just a matter of plate racing I guess.

“For as far back as we were and what was happening, I don’t think we would have won. I think we probably would have been maybe fourth or fifth so that’s about all we were going to get anyways.”

