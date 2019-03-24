Brad Keselowski continues the 2019 Penske and Gibbs domination at Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Everyone outside of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing has been relegated to second-tier status through the first six Cup Series races of the season.
Brad Keselowski led 446 of 500 laps at Martinsville on Sunday to get his second win of the season and Penske’s third win of the season. That ties Keselowski with Kyle Busch for the most Cup Series wins in 2019 and Penske with JGR for the most wins by a team.
Yes, that also means that no one outside of Keselowski, Busch, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have won races. It’s the first time in 20 years, when Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Racing swept the first six races of the season in 1999, that three different teams had not visited victory lane by this point.
Keselowski’s performance at the half-mile track exhibited the grip that the two teams currently have at the top of the Cup Series heap. Keselowski took the lead from Logano on lap six and was passed just once the rest of the day. That pass happened six laps after a restart on lap 325 when Chase Elliott got by.
Elliott was leading when the caution flew when Matt Tifft hit the wall on lap 372. He was not leading when the field exited pit road, as Keselowski came out first.
And he never relinquished the lead after that as Elliott, Busch and Ryan Blaney jockeyed for position behind him.
Full results
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Chase Elliott
3. Kyle Busch
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Clint Bowyer
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Aric Almirola
10. Daniel Suarez
11. Austin Dillon
12. Kurt Busch
13. Ty Dillon
14. Alex Bowman
15. Paul Menard
16. Ryan Preece
17. Bubba Wallace
18. Kyle Larson
19. Joey Logano
20. Matt DiBenedetto
21. Chris Buescher
22. William Byron
23. Ryan Newman
24. Jimmie Johnson
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26. David Ragan
27. Daniel Hemric
28. Landon Cassill
29. Matt Tifft
30. Erik Jones
31. Michael McDowell
32. D.J. Kennington
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Ross Chastain
35. Jeb Burton
36. Cody Ware
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports
