Brad Keselowski continues the 2019 Penske and Gibbs domination at Martinsville

Brad Keselowski led 446 of 500 laps on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Everyone outside of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing has been relegated to second-tier status through the first six Cup Series races of the season.

Brad Keselowski led 446 of 500 laps at Martinsville on Sunday to get his second win of the season and Penske’s third win of the season. That ties Keselowski with Kyle Busch for the most Cup Series wins in 2019 and Penske with JGR for the most wins by a team.

Yes, that also means that no one outside of Keselowski, Busch, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have won races. It’s the first time in 20 years, when Hendrick Motorsports and Roush Racing swept the first six races of the season in 1999, that three different teams had not visited victory lane by this point.

Keselowski’s performance at the half-mile track exhibited the grip that the two teams currently have at the top of the Cup Series heap. Keselowski took the lead from Logano on lap six and was passed just once the rest of the day. That pass happened six laps after a restart on lap 325 when Chase Elliott got by.

Elliott was leading when the caution flew when Matt Tifft hit the wall on lap 372. He was not leading when the field exited pit road, as Keselowski came out first.

And he never relinquished the lead after that as Elliott, Busch and Ryan Blaney jockeyed for position behind him.

Full results

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Chase Elliott

3. Kyle Busch

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Clint Bowyer

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Aric Almirola

10. Daniel Suarez

11. Austin Dillon

12. Kurt Busch

13. Ty Dillon

14. Alex Bowman

15. Paul Menard

16. Ryan Preece

17. Bubba Wallace

18. Kyle Larson

19. Joey Logano

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Chris Buescher

22. William Byron

23. Ryan Newman

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. David Ragan

27. Daniel Hemric

28. Landon Cassill

29. Matt Tifft

30. Erik Jones

31. Michael McDowell

32. D.J. Kennington

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Ross Chastain

35. Jeb Burton

36. Cody Ware

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

