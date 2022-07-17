Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon swap blows under yellow at New Hampshire
Watch as Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski go after each other under yellow at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Watch as Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski go after each other under yellow at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Wrap-up of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell earns spot in Playoffs with victory at Loudon. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski engaged in a wild, fender-scraping show of displeasure and retaliation during a mid-race caution period Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After the yellow flag flew on Lap 163 for Kyle Busch‘s solo spin in the Ambetter 301, both Dillon and Keselowski left pit road in close quarters. Dillon‘s No. […]
LOUDON, N.H. — Bubba Wallace‘s weekend didn‘t start off ideally. His motorhome didn‘t make it to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing him to a hotel room. On Saturday morning, Wallace quickly changed his fortune, turning in the best qualifying effort of his career in fourth. Come the green flag in Sunday‘s Ambetter 301, Wallace wasn‘t […]
Recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in this week's Race Rewind.
As is often the case, LSU football is steeped in talent, but a key question looms: Do the Tigers have a quarterback?
Chase Elliott shows his disappointment with his second-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saying 'poor execution' cost him a win.
Stewart's win in the Superstar Racing Experience at Pevely, Mo., is three-time NASCAR Cup champ's second of the season.
Watch as Denny Hamlin move Ross Chastain up the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Cup Series race.
Faced with a grim outlook for 2022, some Democrats are looking ahead to 2024 and asking, is Joe Biden the best person to lead the party and the US?
If you're going to buy one thing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we vote it's these "magic" figure-flattering Spanx leggings.
Where Kate Bush goes, Metallica follows… with the veteran rockers looking set to break into the UK music chart for the first time in 40 years, thanks once again to the phenomenon of Stranger Things. The heavy metal stalwarts have seen their profile cross over from their diehard fans to a brand new mainstream audience […]
Milwaukee native Kevon Looney had a presence at The Open in Scotland, where a group of friends who bet big on the Warriors got the trip of a lifetime.
Deputies say charges from the sting range all the way from prostitution to possession of fentanyl.
Judge Charles Atchley Jr. has struck down a directive from the Biden administration requiring schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom and join sports teams of their chosen gender.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 18:33 In the Slovyansk and Bakhmutsk areas, the Russians tried to improve their tactical position and establish control over the Vuhlehirska (Vuglegirska) Thermal Power Plant, but the Ukrainian military forced the enemy to withdraw.
Nour never felt entirely safe as a queer person in Lebanon. The setback is part of a broader clampdown on marginalized groups and freedoms that activists say aims to distract the public from Lebanon’s spiraling economic and financial crisis, which has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty. Security forces have since cracked down on several events catered to the LGBTQ community, forcing their organizers to eventually shut them down.
Who is Amanda Hamilton? And where are Kya's parents? Here's how the new "Where the Crawdads Sing" movie differs from Delia Owens' best-selling book.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve's sticky-price index just hit a 31-year high. Here's what that means for inflation.
Vanderbilt baseball signee Dylan Lesko was drafted 15th overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the 2022 Playoffs. Bell led the last 42 […]