Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will start 1-2 at New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski got his first pole in nearly two years on Friday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Brad Keselowski is starting first on Sunday at New Hampshire.

Keselowski nudged Kyle Busch off the top spot late in Friday’s qualifying session to get his fourth pole at New Hampshire. It’s the 15th-career pole for Keselowski and his first in nearly two years. Keselowski’s most recent pole came at Michigan in August of 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole,” Keselowski said.

Kyle Busch finished second to his brother Kurt at Kentucky on Saturday night. He’ll start one place ahead of Kurt on Sunday. Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

Alex Bowman will start last after he had an engine issue in qualifying that caused the drive line in his car to end up on the track.

Starting lineup

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kurt Busch

4. Erik Jones

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Joey Logano

9. Aric Almirola

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

12. Chase Elliott

13. Daniel Suarez

14. Kevin Harvick

15. Kyle Larson

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Paul Menard

18. Ty Dillon

19. Daniel Hemric

20. David Ragan

21. Austin Dillon

22. William Byron

23. Denny Hamlin

24. Michael McDowell

25. Chris Buescher

26. Ryan Newman

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Ryan Preece

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Matt Tifft

31. Landon Cassill

32. Ross Chastain

33. Reed Sorenson

34. Quin Houff

35. Andy Seuss

36. Austin Theriault

37. Alex Bowman

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: