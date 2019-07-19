Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will start 1-2 at New Hampshire
Brad Keselowski is starting first on Sunday at New Hampshire.
Keselowski nudged Kyle Busch off the top spot late in Friday’s qualifying session to get his fourth pole at New Hampshire. It’s the 15th-career pole for Keselowski and his first in nearly two years. Keselowski’s most recent pole came at Michigan in August of 2017.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had a pole,” Keselowski said.
Kyle Busch finished second to his brother Kurt at Kentucky on Saturday night. He’ll start one place ahead of Kurt on Sunday. Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.
Alex Bowman will start last after he had an engine issue in qualifying that caused the drive line in his car to end up on the track.
Starting lineup
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Kyle Busch
3. Kurt Busch
4. Erik Jones
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Joey Logano
9. Aric Almirola
10. Jimmie Johnson
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
12. Chase Elliott
13. Daniel Suarez
14. Kevin Harvick
15. Kyle Larson
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Paul Menard
18. Ty Dillon
19. Daniel Hemric
20. David Ragan
21. Austin Dillon
22. William Byron
23. Denny Hamlin
24. Michael McDowell
25. Chris Buescher
26. Ryan Newman
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Ryan Preece
29. Corey LaJoie
30. Matt Tifft
31. Landon Cassill
32. Ross Chastain
33. Reed Sorenson
34. Quin Houff
35. Andy Seuss
36. Austin Theriault
37. Alex Bowman
- - - - - - -
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
More from Yahoo Sports: