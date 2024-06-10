Brad Katona gives himself ‘very OK’ passing grade at UFC Louisville, but knows you want a finish

Brad Katona beat Jesse Butler with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 57 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Take a look inside the fight with Katona, who got back in the win column after a January loss snapped a five-fight winning streak.

Result: Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Updated records: Katona (16-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Butler (12-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Key stats: Katona had nearly 11 minutes of control time from his three takedowns and outstruck Butler 148-32.

Katona on the fight’s key moment

“A couple times in the fight, I thought I hurt him. I had him curled on his sided, hammered in some shots – I think I hurt my hand doing that because he’s got a thick, hard head. My elbow is hurt from elbowing him, which is kind of good soreness, but I was really wanting that finish. I know the criticism against me. I know that. I hear you. I should be able to (finish). … We’ll call that (performance) ‘very OK.'”

Katona on Butler’s size

“There was something about his frame size – he’s freaking large, man. I was in there with a featherweight, it felt like. All I had to do was take that one step forward. … It’s working in the gym, but you’ve got to fly it. We got a passing grade, but we’re not ready to put it out for commercial use.”

Katona on what he wants next

“It’s the little things in fight camp that we miss. I’m going to soak it in, try to be positive about it. I know John (Kavanagh) will give me a hard time about being hard on myself. But we’re chasing greatness. You can’t rest on this.”

To hear more from Katona, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie