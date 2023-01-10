The Lions did not make the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t done much to diminish the positive feelings about what the team accomplished during the 2022 season.

They closed the year with an 8-2 run fueled by the contributions of young players who look like the core of a team that many will be predicting to make the playoffs in 2023. General Manager Brad Holmes brought in many of those players during his two years in Detroit and he said on Tuesday that he believes the team is moving forward with established expectations for the kind of team they want to be in the future.

“Last year a foundation was laid, a culture was put in place,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “This year, a standard was set now . . . That standard, it’s not going to be compromised. It’s not going to be compromised no matter what.”

The Lions have the sixth and 18th overall picks in this year’s draft and they should have a healthier Jameson Williams at wideout, so there’s every reason to think that the Lions should continue rising under Holmes’ stewardship.

Brad Holmes: A standard has been set for Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk