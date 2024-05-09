Brad Holmes: Lions and QB Jared Goff ‘working really, really hard’ on a new contract

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of early offseason workouts and prepping for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. It’s a busy time for the Lions front office and GM Brad Holmes, but Holmes still has one bigger item on his plate: a contract extension for quarterback Jared Goff.

Based on what Holmes said in an interview with Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket this week, that extension could be announced any day now. It’s not a done deal yet, but Holmes indicated that the team and Goff are working hard to make it happen.

“He’s earned an extension,” Holmes said of Goff, who led the Lions to the NFC Championship game in 2023. “It’s important, it’s a high priority for us. Both sides are working really, really hard. These things just take time.”

Holmes has already sealed the deal with giant new contracts for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell. Each is the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL after the new extensions.

Goff is certainly not an afterthought, Holmes explained.

“In a perfect world, we would’ve had all three of them done. Bang, bang, bang,” Holmes said. “But these things just kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market — but I do have faith that it’s going to get done.”

A new deal for Goff figures to pull in at least $45 million a season, based on recent QB deals for Kirk Cousins in Atlanta and Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Goff is currently set to earn $32.3 million in total cap spending in 2024, the final year of his contract with the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire