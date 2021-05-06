Brad Holmes: Kerryon Johnson’s status with Lions is not resolved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says the status of running back Kerryon Johnson has not been determined.

Despite a report that Johnson will be released, Holmes said this morning on PFT Live that Johnson’s status isn’t certain.

Holmes described the situation with Johnson as “a work in progress.”

Even if the Lions have decided that Johnson won’t be on the roster this year, it may be worth trying to trade him, rather than release him. Johnson is just 23 years old and has shown enough flashes of talent that some team may be willing to trade a late-round pick for him.

Johnson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has a salary of $1.37 million this season.

Brad Holmes: Kerryon Johnson’s status with Lions is not resolved originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Lions to cut Kerryon Johnson

    Three years after he was a second-round draft pick, running back Kerryon Johnson is on the way out in Detroit. Johnson is being released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Because he has only three years in the NFL, Johnson will go on waivers, where the 31 other teams have the opportunity to claim [more]

  • Lions waive running back Kerryon Johnson

    The Detroit Lions have waived running back Kerryon Johnson.

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?

  • T.J. Hockenson: We’re moving in the right direction

    The Lions have a new regime with General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to make the club contenders. In choosing offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall, the team is setting up a strong line to be the basis of its offense. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has only been around since [more]

  • Sage Surratt: What the Lions are getting in their UDFA wide receiver

    Surratt has a clear path to making an impact in Detroit as a UDFA

  • Bobby Ryan still fits into the Detroit Red Wings rebuild. Here's how

    Both on and off the ice, Bobby Ryan has been a good fit for the Detroit Red Wings rebuild. And he would love to return next season.

  • Packers looking to add QBs, with only Jordan Love likely to show up to OTAs

    The Packers only have two quarterbacks on their roster, so they were obviously going to add at least one before the start of training camp. But the Aaron Rodgers situation may have given them a sense of urgency. Given the expectation that Rodgers will not participate in Organized Team Activities, the Packers are looking to [more]

  • Montana’s Republican governor pulls pandemic payments – is he for real?

    Greg Gianforte says the financial assistance program is doing more harm than good. You know, Governor, Covid isn’t over yet? Gianforte’s plan is to cut the $300 a week payment and give people a one-time $1,200 ‘return-to-work’ bonus. But that simply does not compare. Photograph: Thom Bridge/AP The coronavirus pandemic – heard of it? It’s famously still going on! Though national case numbers are finally starting to drop and recent regional outbreaks in the midwest have begun to subside, there were still about 50,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the US on Tuesday and just over 700 new virus-related deaths. But Greg Gianforte, Montana’s governor, has other priorities: he’s been talking about a “labor shortage” in a cynical attempt to cut public assistance. The Republican governor released a statement on Tuesday announcing his state will stop participating in the federal program that has given unemployed workers additional unemployment payments since the start of the pandemic – in an apparent attempt to get Montanans back to work, and he plans to give those who choose to do so something he calls a “return-to-work bonus”. Here’s why it won’t work: The “return-to-work” bonus is not a replacement for added unemployment benefits. Thanks to the additional unemployment payments of $300 per week, out-of-work Montana residents receiving assistance currently get between $351 and $810 weekly, in enhanced unemployment benefits. Gianforte’s new plan will cut out those additional payments starting 27 June, and “incentivize Montanans to re-enter the workforce” with a single “return-to-work” bonus of $1,200 after one full month of work. Now, I’m no high-falutin’ big city math-e-ma-tician, but a one-time payment of $1,200, which will only go to the first 12,500 workers to claim it – a tactic which, by the way, has huge “while supplies last!!” vibes – simply does not compare to $300 a week for the duration of the pandemic, ie, the foreseeable future. Who knows how long that could be? Only about a third of Montana residents are vaccinated, according to the New York Times, and infections have risen approximately 8% over the past 14 days. The pandemic is not over yet. What could “labor shortage” be another term for? Although Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in April, which is about at pre-pandemic levels, the state’s labor commissioner Laurie Esau says its labor force is approximately 10,000 workers smaller than it was pre-lockdown, a drop that Gianforte assumes is to do with lazy people who, given their new found pandemic benefits, don’t want to work any more. And according to Montana Department of Labor estimates, nearly 25,000 people are currently filing unemployment claims, a good chunk of whom the governor is eager to push into the state’s 14,000 or so job openings. But this means there aren’t enough job openings for the number of people unemployed; even if the governor’s plan succeeds in filling those vacant positions as intended, there will still be over 10,000 people without jobs to apply for, forced to subsist on less. It is also wildly reductive to assume that because there are fewer people working, it must be the result of a lack of will. People had jobs, and those jobs were taken away, either through mass layoffs or government shutdowns of businesses. That kind of disruption takes time to recover from. People could now be working out childcare arrangements again; finding out where they fit in a new jobs market; or worried about returning to work until the coast is clear. Workers also aren’t to blame for making more on unemployment than they would at their jobs. The basis of the governor’s claims are that enhanced unemployment benefits have incentivized out-of-work Montana residents to stay unemployed. He says that the extra $300-a-week payments are now “doing more harm than good,” which is a strange way to view an intervention that is hopefully keeping people housed, clothed, and fed, but OK, sir! You’re the governor! But let’s analyze the logic of whether benefits that make your life livable stop people from wanting to work. Last year, a study by economists at Yale found the enhanced unemployment pay authorized by Congress did not disincentivize Americans from seeking employment. And if “a bunch of Yale economists” aren’t convincing enough, how about labor secretary Marty Walsh, who told the AP that there’s no evidence of Gianforte’s claims to the contrary. Even if there are some people choosing to stay home rather than go back to work because their enhanced unemployment benefits pay them more than their jobs (which again, no proof that that’s happening!), the argument that the alternative is preferable should be reconsidered. Full-time workers earning minimum wage in Montana earn about $346 per week – far less than MIT estimates an average single Montanan needs to live. For those living with children, even the enhanced unemployment benefits wouldn’t cut it. Nearly two-thirds of Americans have been living paycheck-to-paycheck since the pandemic hit stateside. So if I were a governor and wanted to, say, prevent an already-mounting housing crisis from mounting any further, want to give my residents enough to live on. But maybe that’s far too simple. • This article was amended on 6 May 2021 to correct the spelling of Marty Walsh’s first name.

  • Analysis: Wilson forcing NHL rethink over fighting

    The National Hockey League would like fans to be talking about Connor McDavid's push for a 100-point season or focus on Auston Matthews' bid for 40 goals. What has the hockey world in a lather is Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson, a tank of man with a Grim Reaper reputation, tossing around New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate, like a rag doll. Just prior to taking down Panarin, Wilson had punched Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the head while he lay prone on the ice.

  • Dan Campbell: Derrick Barnes will wear No. 55 and play the MIKE LB role

    Campbell got very excited in talking about Barnes' versatility as an inside backer

  • Kentucky basketball makes big moves with addition of Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman

    Both coaches have been key factors in Illinois’ recent resurgence, and Antigua was on the UK bench for the beginning of the Calipari era.

  • Capitals beat Rangers 4-2 in fight-filled game

    T.J. Oshie had a hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the depleted New York Rangers 4-2 in a fight-filled game Wednesday night. Oshie beat Alexandar Georgiev 12 seconds into the middle period with a shot from the right circle with Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the penalty box. Oshie scored again at 8:26 of the second — again with Buchnevich penalized for a high-sticking major — his 20th goal of the season.

  • John Kuhn says Aaron Rodgers trying to take destiny into his own hands

    Former Packers fullback John Kuhn spent nine years as a teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. He knows Rodgers well and those inside the Packers front office whom Rodgers is current beefing with. In an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Kuhn said that he’s spoken with Rodgers recently and that [more]

  • Red Bull recruit five senior figures from Mercedes to form new technical line-up

    Steve Blewett, Omid Mostaghimi, Pip Clode, Anton Mayo and Steve Brodie will all form part of Red Bull’s new technical line-up.

  • 'Jerry Krause' is a weak insult for Aaron Rodgers to lob in feud with Packers GM

    Rodgers wasn’t making Michael Jordan’s point by bringing up Krause, he was making Krause’s.

  • Bradley Beal and Stephen Curry's scoring title race could feature rare comeback

    Only one player in NBA history has led the NBA in scoring for longer than Bradley Beal and not won the scoring title.

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/05/2021

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Recap: Jones wins Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Darlington

    NASCAR‘s newest car met NASCAR‘s oldest superspeedway Wednesday night in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series — and one of the sport‘s most iconic cars brought home the checkered flag. Erik Jones raced his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet from fourth place on a late-race restart to surge past Timmy Hill and Anthony Alfredo […]