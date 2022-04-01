Brad Holmes on Jarrad Davis return to Lions: Everyone deserves a second chance

Linebacker Jarrad Davis didn’t have the kind of impact that the Lions hoped to see when they drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft, so it was no great surprise that he left the team as a free agent in 2021.

It was something of a surprise when he signed a one-year contract to return to the team last month, however. Davis struggled with an ankle injury during his year with the Jets, but Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that the team saw enough to interest them in a return engagement.

“I think everybody deserves second chances,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We did see some things on tape that encouraged us to think that he’d be a good fit here.”

Holmes was hired in early 2021, so Davis never played for him or head coach Dan Campbell. He called Davis’ interest in returning “a testament” of what the two men are building because the linebacker’s former Lions teammates sold him on wanting to return to the organization, so there were multiple second chances involved in Davis coming back to Detroit.

