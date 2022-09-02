Brad Holmes on injuries to Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal: We’re not kicking ourselves over picks

The Lions will have a lot of rookies and second-year players taking part in their season opener against the Eagles, but they may not have either of their last two second-round picks.

Defensive end Josh Paschal, who was the 46th overall pick this year, is out for at least the first four weeks after having surgery to repair a sports hernia he suffered in college. 2021 second-round defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has been sidelined by a back injury since August 1 and seems likely to miss at least the opener as well.

Onwuzurike also dealt with the back injury last year and General Manager Brad Holmes said he “is dealing with something that we were aware of and that we knew about” heading into the draft. He said he had no second thoughts about using picks on players with medical concerns cominginto the draft.

“We’re not kicking ourselves,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re not saying, ‘Oh, we overlooked this or that.’ It was just things that we were prepared for.”

The Lions are also waiting for 2022 first-rounder Jameson Williams to come back from a torn ACL, so Holmes has made a few bets on players bouncing back well from injuries.

