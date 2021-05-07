Word of center Frank Ragnow‘s contract extension surfaced on Thursday and the Lions made it official on Friday.

Ragnow signed a four-year extension that will kick in after the 2022 season and keep him tied to the Lions through 2026. Ragnow is the second 2018 first-round pick to sign an extension — Raiders tackle Kolton Miller was the first — and the $13.5 million average annual salary is the highest of any center in the league.

That illustrates Ragnow’s importance to the Lions and a statement from General Manager Brad Holmes about the new pact does the same.

“Frank is a foundational piece of what we’re building in Detroit and he is everything that we’re looking for in a Lion,” Holmes said. “Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season. We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come.”

Quarterback Jared Goff said on Thursday that he thinks the Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the league. Ragnow’s a big reason for that and the Lions are betting that he’ll continue to be one for years to come.

Brad Holmes: Frank Ragnow is a foundational piece of what Lions are building originally appeared on Pro Football Talk