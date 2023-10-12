Brad Holmes was excited to inform Jameson Williams on his early return

It was coming up aces for the Detroit Lions a couple of weeks ago. They had just beaten their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers, in a nationally televised game. In addition, Jameson Williams, one of their key players, was reinstated two games earlier than expected.

Williams had been suspended for six games due to a gambling incident, but the NFL rewrote its gambling policy and allowed him to return in time for the Lions’ game against the Carolina Panthers. Although the coaching staff didn’t want to rush Williams back into action, he played well and showed his toughness in the Lions’ win against the Panthers.

GM Brad Holmes was particularly excited about Williams’ return. In an interview with Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapport on the NFL Network, Holmes explained that President Rod Wood had informed him of the situation and was looking forward to giving Williams the good news. Holmes was impressed with how Williams stuck to the schedule that was laid out for him and was ready to play, having healed from an earlier injury sustained during preseason.

“What’s the best news you could receive?”#Lions GM Brad Holmes recounts the moment he informed Jameson Williams his suspension was ending early, on The Insiders. Full interview and episode posting later on #NFLPlus. https://t.co/RV7mRM3S0M pic.twitter.com/AinKj5D3yV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2023

Williams has been a polarizing figure for the Lions. Some believe he hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status, either due to a lack of production or his attitude, which rubs some people the wrong way. However, the Lions organization is committed to helping Williams grow and develop, and he showed in the Panthers game that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win and showcase his skills.

