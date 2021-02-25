Brad Holmes: Even I don't have all the answers at Detroit Lions' NFL draft meetings

What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft?

It’s almost impossible to guess. Maybe they’ll take a quarterback. But which one? Maybe they’ll pick a defensive player. Perhaps they’ll trade down.

All scenarios are possible with two months left before the Lions are on the clock. And those uncertain scenarios are made even murkier by virtue of the Lions having a new regime in place headed by first-time general manager Brad Holmes.

And here’s what may be one of the most surprising tidbits of information to develop. Holmes may not have his own answers about the draft nailed down yet.

DAVE BIRKETT: Why Trey Lance to the Lions at No. 7 makes sense, even after Jared Goff's arrival

At owner Sheila Ford Hamp’s behest, the Lions are moving toward a more inclusive culture with better communication. While speaking Wednesday at the fifth Women’s Careers in Football Forum hosted by the NFL, Holmes gave an example of his leadership style that embodied honest communication as it relates to his draft preparation.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks at the fifth Women’s Careers in Football Forum hosted by the NFL

“It’s a fine line of having confidence and over-confidence,” Holmes told about 40 attendees of the forum. “It’s important to have some form of humility about yourself. I think it’s important to embrace uncertainty and have humility in terms of for example when I walk into a draft meeting I have the humility to know that I don’t have all the answers. But everybody in the room has a piece of the answer.”

[ What Chris Spielman's philosophy of building 'outside in' could mean for Lions ]

This will be the first time anyone sees what answer Holmes and his staff come up with in the draft. The only two certainties seem to be that Holmes will listen to everyone’s input — and that the draft starts and ends as a game of projections.

“So as a decision-maker you’ve got to be a great listener and make sure you put all those pieces together and make the best choice,” he said. “In our line of work it’s tough because you always have to predict the future and plan or project down the road. So having those traits to project obviously always bodes well.”

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Brad Holmes: I don't have all answers at Detroit Lions draft meetings