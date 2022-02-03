Brad Holmes: We’re definitely open for business with No. 2 pick

While two teams are getting ready to play the final game of the season, the rest of the NFL has started to focus primarily on what’s next.

For the Lions, that’s figuring out what to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Detroit went 3-13-1 in its first year under General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell and now the team’s staff is coaching the Senior Bowl. The Lions have several areas to potentially upgrade. And this week Holmes expressed a willingness to listen to offers for that second selection this week.

“I’m always open for whatever,” Holmes said in an interview with NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “We’re still in the early stages of it. We’ve got a good feel of the class. We’re in a much better place in this stage of the process than we were last year. But still, we’ve got a lot more work to do. But I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business — always.”

Holmes came to the Lions last offseason from the Rams, who have built their roster with several screwed deals.

Should Detroit end up dealing the No. 2 pick, the club could select several impact players with the gained draft capital.

