Brad Holmes: I couldn't be more proud of everything Jared Goff has achieved

After losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, quarterback Jared Goff said that he would like to be with the Lions on a long-term deal. But Goff also acknowledged that it's not really up to him.

On Monday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes once again praised Goff — and didn't make it sound like the quarterback will be going elsewhere anytime soon.

"I’ve always had belief in Jared. You guys have always heard me [say] that," Holmes said. "I don’t know what more needs to be said from a leadership or performance standpoint — or what more he needs to do in that regard. But in terms of the belief as always, I think I said this to you guys before, he got drafted in ’16 and he wasn’t a full-time starter. But ’17 was his first year as a full-time starter and he made the playoffs. And got exited versus the Falcons that year, but the second year as a full-time starter, he went to a Super Bowl. And what I didn’t understand — I didn’t understand why his career was defined after he went to a Super Bowl [in his] second year as a full-time starter.

"And so, then when he came to us, I always had belief. So him doing what he did this past year or even the year before, it's not a surprise to us. I just know how he’s wired. I know the talent he has. I know the leadership he has. I know his mental and physical toughness. I know what he’s made [of]. And I think his peers and definitely his teammates recognize the same things. So, just happy about [about] what he’s done and just couldn’t be more proud of everything he’s achieved."

Holmes was the Rams' director of college scouting when the team drafted Goff, so he's been around the quarterback for his entire career.

Goff, 29, is entering the final season of his current contract. He’s set to make $21.7 million in base salary and count $31.7 million against the cap in 2024.

In 17 games this season, Goff completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.