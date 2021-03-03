Brad Holmes: Acquiring a veteran quarterback can shape offseason decisions

GlobeNewswire

Global Greenhouse Films Market to Reach $7. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Greenhouse Films estimated at US$3. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. EVA Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR In the global EVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$232.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$446.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$833.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Eiffel SpAEssen Multipack Ltd.FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbHGinegar Plastic Products Ltd.Grupo Armando Alvarez SAPlastika Kritis SAPolifilm Extrusion GmbHRKW SE Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNW I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review World Greenhouse Vegetable Statistics - 2019 Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Greenhouse Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film Market Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film Market Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides Significant Growth Opportunities 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Greenhouse Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Greenhouse Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: LDPE (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: LDPE (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: LDPE (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: LLDPE (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: LLDPE (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: LLDPE (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: EVA (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: EVA (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: EVA (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Resins (Resin) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: 80<200 microns (Thickness) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: 80<200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: 200 microns (Thickness) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: 200 microns (Thickness) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: >200 microns (Thickness) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: >200 microns (Thickness) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Greenhouse Film Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 26: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Greenhouse Films Market in the United States by Thickness: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 32: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019 Table 33: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Canadian Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review by Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Greenhouse Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 38: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Greenhouse Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 44: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Greenhouse Film Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Greenhouse Films Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 53: European Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 54: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: European Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027 Table 56: Greenhouse Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 59: French Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Greenhouse Films Market in France by Thickness: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Greenhouse Films Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 64: German Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 65: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Distribution by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Greenhouse Films Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Greenhouse Films Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 71: Greenhouse Films Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Italian Greenhouse Films Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Greenhouse Films Market by Thickness: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 77: Greenhouse Films Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Greenhouse Films: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Greenhouse Films Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thickness for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 82: Greenhouse Films Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 83: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2012-2019 Table 84: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020-2027 Table 86: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Thickness: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Europe Greenhouse Films Market Share Breakdown by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 88: Greenhouse Films Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 89: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Shift by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Greenhouse Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Thickness: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Thickness: 2012-2019 Table 93: Asia-Pacific Greenhouse Films Market Share Analysis by Thickness: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 94: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2020-2027 Table 95: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thickness: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Rest of World Greenhouse Films Historic Market Review by Thickness in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Greenhouse Films Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thickness for 2012, 2020, and 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 46Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956880/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001