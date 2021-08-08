Brad Hall: HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Sharing the glory of gold

Aug. 8—Depending on when you read this, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are about to wind down.

As I wrote about last week, I've tried my best to keep up with it as much as I can.

I've been bouncing around from channel to channel while at home during the day. And then at night when I'm the last one at the office, I've been turning on Peacock to keep up with the action.

I've watched everything from basketball to badminton, gymnastics, water polo, rowing, track and field, and more.

I saw American swimmer Caeleb Dressel join the elite few of athletes who have won five gold medals in a single Olympiad.

I watched Kentuckian Lee Keifer become the first ever American to win gold in the individual foil event.

And I saw several former Kentucky Wildcats dominate their fields, including Sydney McLaughlin who broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles.

It's been entertaining to say the least, and I'm already looking forward to the 2022 Winter Olympics which will be in Beijing along with the 2024 Summer Olympics that will be in Paris.

Perhaps one of the more memorable moments that took place in these Olympic Games, though, was when high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share a gold medal instead of having a jump-off to determine a single winner.

Barshim is from Qatar and Tamberi is from Italy, and they were both tied for first place after they were unable to clear the last height of 2.39 meters (7.8 feet) following three attempts.

They weren't sure if a shared gold medal was even an option until Barshim asked the officials, who surprisingly told him yes.

Once they received the news, both athletes embraced each other to celebrate their shared gold medal, and appeared to be so much happier than they would've been if only one of them had been able to take first place.

It was definitely a cool moment to watch and really set a great example for how all of us should act — not only in the Olympics but all of the time.

Especially in this age of social media, we get so caught up in trying to claim all of the glory we can. We want everyone to know what we accomplished and how much better we are at something than everyone else.

We don't want to give credit to anyone for helping us along the way because we want to be sure we get all of the credit and adoration for ourselves.

On the flip side, we also get jealous when we're not the ones getting recognized for an achievement. We can never be happy for someone who celebrates a special moment because it just makes us bitter.

We want what they have and find ourselves asking what they ever did to deserve an honor or accomplishment.

In all actuality, it should be the complete opposite in both of those instances.

We should all first and foremost give the glory to God when we accomplish something because we can't do anything without his help. And instead of taking all the credit and telling everyone to give you and you alone the attention, there are no doubt many others who helped you along the way that you should be grateful for and should remember to thank.

Likewise, jealousy is obviously wrong in any aspect of our lives. It's so wrong that we've been plainly told "thou shalt not covet." When we see someone else celebrating, we should be happy for them, or at the very least not bitter or jealous.

James 3:16 says, "For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work."

High jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi set a great example for how we should always act and how we should always be happy for one another. They worked their whole lives for a chance at gold medal glory, but when it came down to it, they were delighted to share that glory with each other instead of trying to claim it completely for themselves.

God wants us to remember to do the same. Be humble when it's your time to shine, and be graceful when it's someone else's.