A Fantasy Football running back sleeper? Colts running back Jordan Wilkins

The New Orleans Saints drafted Alvin Kamara in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, and it paid major dividends. Kamara ran for 728 yards. He caught 81 passes for 826 yards.

Fantasy football owners were forced to acquire Kamara, which raises a question: Who will be this year’s Kamara?

On Thursday, Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Brad Evans provided his response: Jordan Wilkins.

The Indianapolis Colts selected the running back out of Ole Miss in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Last year, in college, Wilkins ran for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 216 pounds.

Wilkins will be competing for the starting job alongside 2017 fourth round pick Marlon Mack, fellow rookie Nyheim Hines and Robert Turbin. But if Wilkins wins, Evans believes he has the ability to be a hot fantasy football commodity come the season.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Marlins player’s cowardly act exposes major flaw in baseball

• $6M investment by Kobe turns into $200M

• Report: Blue Lives Matter rejects Jets’ offer

• Pitino sets record straight on controversial horse name

