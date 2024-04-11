Brad Dwyer: Leigh Leopards sign Warrington Wolves hooker on two-year deal

Leigh have signed Warrington hooker Brad Dwyer on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old rejoined the Wire from Hull FC in October but did not make a competitive appearance before joining the Leopards on loan in February.

He is now eligible to play for the Challenge Cup holders in Saturday's quarter-final against Hull KR.

"When the opportunity came to make the deal a permanent one, we couldn't miss the chance," head of rugby Chris Chester told the club website.