Brad Crawford predicts the Top 25 rankings to start the season

The Texas Longhorns season is just over one month away. The first major college football Saturday is set to be played a week earlier. As the season approaches, we’re starting to see a pecking order for who are expected to be the best teams.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports shared his rankings prediction for the opening week. Texas checks in at No. 9 on the list.

Other notable rankings for Texas faithful place four other Big 12 teams in the Top 25. In order, Big 12 teams rank as follows: No. 9 Texas, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 21 Kansas State, No. 22 TCU and No. 24 Texas Tech.

While many will take issue with the No. 9 ranking for Texas, it is of note that Oklahoma (6-7) and Texas A&M (5-7) land well inside the Top 20 after losing seasons.

Elsewhere, the top five teams all hail from the SEC and Big Ten. Here’s a look Brad Crawford’s predicted Top 25.

25-21

25. South Carolina

24. Texas Tech

23. Tulane

22. TCU

21. Kansas State

20-16

20. Ole Miss

19. North Carolina

18. Wisconsin

17. Oklahoma

16. Texas A&M

15-11

15. Utah

14. Oregon

13. Washington

12. Tennessee

11. Clemson

10-6

10. Notre Dame

9. Texas

8. Penn State

7. Florida State

6. USC

5-1

5. LSU

4. Alabama

3. Ohio State

2. Michigan

1.Georgia

