Brad Crawford predicts the Top 25 rankings to start the season
The Texas Longhorns season is just over one month away. The first major college football Saturday is set to be played a week earlier. As the season approaches, we’re starting to see a pecking order for who are expected to be the best teams.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports shared his rankings prediction for the opening week. Texas checks in at No. 9 on the list.
Other notable rankings for Texas faithful place four other Big 12 teams in the Top 25. In order, Big 12 teams rank as follows: No. 9 Texas, No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 21 Kansas State, No. 22 TCU and No. 24 Texas Tech.
While many will take issue with the No. 9 ranking for Texas, it is of note that Oklahoma (6-7) and Texas A&M (5-7) land well inside the Top 20 after losing seasons.
Elsewhere, the top five teams all hail from the SEC and Big Ten. Here’s a look Brad Crawford’s predicted Top 25.
25-21
25. South Carolina
24. Texas Tech
23. Tulane
22. TCU
21. Kansas State
20-16
20. Ole Miss
19. North Carolina
18. Wisconsin
17. Oklahoma
16. Texas A&M
15-11
15. Utah
14. Oregon
13. Washington
12. Tennessee
11. Clemson
10-6
10. Notre Dame
9. Texas
8. Penn State
7. Florida State
6. USC
5-1
5. LSU
4. Alabama
3. Ohio State
2. Michigan
1.Georgia