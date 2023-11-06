Brad Crawford predicts Texas vs Georgia in College Football Playoff

The Texas Longhorns (8-1) are still in the College Football Playoff race. One analyst appears confident in the team to make it there despite the Longhorns’ No. 7 ranking.

247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford unveiled his New Years Six predictions ahead of Week 11. Surprisingly, Texas made it into his playoff prediction.

The prediction places Texas against reigning national champion Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The teams last met in the same stadium in 2018.

In the other playoff semifinal, Crawford has Ohio State and Florida State clashing for a trip to the title game. It would be worth monitoring whether or not the playoff committee would send Florida State to the Sugar Bowl and Texas to the Rose Bowl instead.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma State is chosen as the Big 12’s second New Years Six representative. The prediction sends the Pokes to the Peach Bowl to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Michigan, Alabama and Oregon were excluded from this playoff prediction.

We will have a fuller picture of whether or not Texas can finish in the top four when the playoff rankings are revealed on Tuesday night.

Coming down the stretch, our New Year’s Six bowl projections have sifted quite a bit 🏈 @BCrawford247 READ- https://t.co/3qBHpedYHj pic.twitter.com/9XydiJ625K — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire