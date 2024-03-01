Brad Crawford predicts every SEC football team’s record for 2024
Spring football is set to begin across college football. One college football analyst is looking ahead and predicting the season.
247Sports national college football analyst Brad Crawford shared his record predictions for every SEC football team in 2024. Some records could surprise you.
According to Crawford, the Texas Longhorns (12-2) are set to follow an 11-1 regular season with the same 11-1 record next year. The football analyst puts Texas atop the league with Georgia and Ole Miss both at 11 wins.
The Longhorns’ rivals are given interesting record predictions for the year. The Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners are both given multiple losses. With both teams breaking in a new offensive play caller, it’s uncertain how consistent a product either team will produce in 2024.
Here’s a look at each SEC team’s record prediction in Crawford’s projections.
Texas Longhorns
Record prediction: 11-1
Longhorns Wire prediction: 11-1
Georgia Bulldogs
Record prediction: 11-1
Longhorns Wire prediction: 12-0
Ole Miss Rebels
Record prediction: 11-1
Longhorns Wire prediction: 11-1
LSU Tigers
Record prediction: 10-2
Longhorns Wire prediction: 9-3
Alabama Crimson Tide
Record prediction: 10-2
Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4
Texas A&M Aggies
Record prediction: 9-3
Longhorns Wire prediction: 7-5
Missouri Tigers
Record prediction: 9-3
Longhorns Wire prediction: 10-2
Tennessee Volunteers
Record prediction: 9-3
Longhorns Wire prediction: 10-2
Oklahoma Sooners
Record prediction: 7-5
Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4
Auburn Tigers
Record prediction: 7-5
Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4
Florida Gators
Record prediction: 6-6
Longhorns Wire prediction: 7-5
Kentucky Wildcats
Record prediction: 7-5
Longhorns Wire prediction: 6-6
South Carolina Gamecocks
Record prediction: 5-7
Longhorns Wire prediction: 5-7
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record prediction: 4-8
Longhorns Wire prediction: 5-7
Arkansas Razorbacks
Record prediction: 5-7
Longhorns Wire prediction: 3-9
Vanderbilt Commodores
Record prediction: 3-9
Longhorns Wire prediction: 4-8