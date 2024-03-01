Brad Crawford predicts every SEC football team’s record for 2024

Spring football is set to begin across college football. One college football analyst is looking ahead and predicting the season.

247Sports national college football analyst Brad Crawford shared his record predictions for every SEC football team in 2024. Some records could surprise you.

According to Crawford, the Texas Longhorns (12-2) are set to follow an 11-1 regular season with the same 11-1 record next year. The football analyst puts Texas atop the league with Georgia and Ole Miss both at 11 wins.

The Longhorns’ rivals are given interesting record predictions for the year. The Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma Sooners are both given multiple losses. With both teams breaking in a new offensive play caller, it’s uncertain how consistent a product either team will produce in 2024.

Here’s a look at each SEC team’s record prediction in Crawford’s projections.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian brings his team to the field to play against Kansas State Wildcats at the start of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Record prediction: 11-1

Longhorns Wire prediction: 11-1

Georgia Bulldogs

Feb 17, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart and his wife Mary Beth Smart watch the basketball game between Georgia and the Florida Gators at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 11-1

Longhorns Wire prediction: 12-0

Ole Miss Rebels

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) celebrates with the trophy after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 11-1

Longhorns Wire prediction: 11-1

LSU Tigers

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) is awarded the MVP award after beating the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 10-2

Longhorns Wire prediction: 9-3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key makes a tackle on Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Texas defeated Alabama 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 10-2

Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 9-3

Longhorns Wire prediction: 7-5

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with Missouri Tigers wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) after the win over the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 9-3

Longhorns Wire prediction: 10-2

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) warming up for the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.

Record prediction: 9-3

Longhorns Wire prediction: 10-2

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 7-5

Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze greets fans during Tiger Walk before Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Record prediction: 7-5

Longhorns Wire prediction: 8-4

Florida Gators

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier jokes with players after the game during the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Record prediction: 6-6

Longhorns Wire prediction: 7-5

Kentucky Wildcats

Sep 23, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback AJ Swann (5) talks with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) after a game at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 7-5

Longhorns Wire prediction: 6-6

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer meet after a Tigers victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 5-7

Longhorns Wire prediction: 5-7

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Record prediction: 4-8

Longhorns Wire prediction: 5-7

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman answers questions Thursday in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.

Sec Media Days Arkansas

Record prediction: 5-7

Longhorns Wire prediction: 3-9

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 3-9

Longhorns Wire prediction: 4-8

