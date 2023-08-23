Brad Crawford explains picking Texas to make playoff in 2023

Turn the Texas hype up to 11 out of 10. Playoff predictions are rolling in for the Texas Longhorns heading into its 2023 season.

College football analyst Brad Crawford of 247Sports is standing firm in his prediction for Texas to make the playoff. He said the following on why he is high on the Longhorns this season.

“(The Texas) roster is filthy. I’ve picked Texas (over) ‘Bama all offseason and really think Sark has it figured out now.”

Objectively, it’s uncertain what Crawford believes Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has figured out on the football field. After all, his team lost several close games that it could have won if his offense did not stall. We believe Sarkisian will be the answer at Texas based on his talent acquisition and football ingenuity. But again, there’s little tangible on-field evidence that he has figured out game management and in-season program oversight.

What we can agree on is that Sarkisian’s 2023 roster is indeed filthy, and it should lead to a surprise blowout win or two. Though the team’s recent struggles against Big 12 opponents loom large it almost seems likely the team will break through in such games this season.

Texas will begin its Big 12 title bid in 10 days against Rice on Sept. 2.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire