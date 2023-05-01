Brad Cox’s Wet Paint and Botanical will be side by side in Kentucky Oaks 2023. Will it help?

The two fillies to beat in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks come from trainer Brad Cox's barn, and around 5:51 p.m. Friday they'll be standing be side by side in the starting gate for the $1.25 million, Grade 1 stakes race at Churchill Downs.

But Cox said the similarities between Botanical (4-1) and morning-line favorite Wet Paint (5-2) stop there. And on his quest for a third Oaks victory, the Louisville native is unsure if their pairing in the No. 6 and 7 spots will serve as an advantage.

"I don't know if it helps," Cox said after Monday's draw. "They're two totally different horses in regards to how they run. Botanical will break, go forward. We'll break and go forward with Wet Paint, but they'll probably get away from her going into the first turn based off what we've seen from her all winter."

Jockeyed by Flavien Prat, Wet Paint enters the Oaks looking to notch her fourth victory in as many starts this year. Cox said the speed in the 14-horse field should help the daughter of 2010 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Blame, who won her final tune-up race by rallying from last to first on April 1 at Oaklawn Park.

"She's one who doesn't have much speed, has to close into what we hope is a hot pace," Cox said. "Hopefully she can get there."

Cox leads all trainers with three starts in the Oaks — The Alys Look (15-1) will run out of the No. 2 spot — and four in the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Two of his entries in the Run for the Roses, Hit Show and Verifying, will also be starting side by side but drew the dreaded inside posts.

That didn't dampen Cox's spirits Monday, especially with his strong Oaks hand.

"Excited about all three of these fillies," Cox said. "I think they're all set up for big efforts. I really believe that."

Last year's Oaks winner, Secret Oath, came from the No. 1 position. This year, United Arab Emirates Oaks champion Mimi Kakushi (20-1) will start on the rail.

"We prefer the middle numbers, but end of the day this is the races — this is the luck," said trainer Salem Bin Ghadayer, who is looking for his first Oaks win. "She can deal with the inside draw, I hope, even with the 14 runners. The most important thing: she will be in the race. I'm sure she will be in her top form."

Trainer Kenny McPeek is also looking for his first Oaks and Derby victories with filly Defining Purpose (12-1) running out of the No. 11 position on Friday and 50-1 longshot Sun Thunder in the No. 13 spot on Saturday. In both races, he's turning to jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., who has 37 wins across 191 starts this year.

"I got a lot of confidence in Brian's ability to know both horses," McPeek said. "You can over-coach these things and over-think them. We're not gonna do that. We're gonna let it happen, and I trust Brian's judgement out there. It's not something that I need to put any energy into. I hire him to ride, and he does a great job for me."

