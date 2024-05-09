Brad Brownell ‘optimistic’ Clemson star Chase Hunter will return for another season

Could Clemson men’s basketball star Chase Hunter return to Clemson for one more season?

While Hunter has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, according to head coach Brad Brownell, he is ‘optimistic’ Hunter will return for one more season. Even with his name in the mix for the draft, he has retained his eligibility for one more season.

“I’m optimistic Chase will come back. He worked out for an NBA team this week,” Brownell said. “I’m excited for him to be able to do some of those things, I was so happy to watch him play at the level that he did in the NCAA Tournament. He was tremendous.”

Hunter was phenomenal for the Tigers this past season, especially in the tournament as they made their run to the Elite 8. He earned West All-Region Team honors as the Tigers’ clear top performer in March Madness. During the regular season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game, while adding in 0.3 blocks per game.

Fans hope he opts to stay for another run with the program.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire