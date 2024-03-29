Brad Brownell on Clemson being built for moments like their Sweet 16 win over Arizona

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are making a statement in the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the Tigers have defied odds with three straight underdog wins landing them in the Elite 8.

Their latest win came in the Sweet 16 as No. 6 Clemson stunned No. 2 Arizona 77-72 in the NCAA’s West Regional on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Tigers caught fire at the right time, leading to a deep run in March Madness that has yet to show signs of slowing down.

After the win, Brownell discussed how this Clemson team is built for moments like these. The team’s experience and their time in the ACC have allowed them to be prepared for the big moment.

“We talked about it at halftime – guys, they’re going to make another run or two. We used the phrase, ‘We’re built for this.’ We can handle this,” said Brownell. “We have confidence in our team. We’ve won some big-time road games this year, we’ve played a very challenging schedule.”

“Again, my point that the ACC is much better than everybody maybe assumes is bearing fruit again, and I just think the league prepares us for these kinds of games,” Brownell said. “I’ve got an older team. These guys have seen a lot, done a lot, and experienced success. So, I’m just really happy that they were able to withstand it, and we executed some things really well down the stretch.”

The Tigers have been underdogs game after game in the tournament, with their matchup against Alabama in the Elite 8 being no different. Even so, Clemson has thrived as the underdog of late and for most of this season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire