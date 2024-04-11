Brad Brownell believes ‘There’s a chance’ Chase Hunter returns to Clemson for another season

Could Clemson return one of their best players for another season with the Tigers?

According to Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, this is a real possibility. Recently appearing on Road Rage with Walt Deptula on The Roar, Brownell discussed Hunter’s upcoming decision and whether he could return to Clemson.

“There’s no question he needs to put his name through the process and see what kind of feedback he gets. We’ll see what that is, support him in whatever he decides,” Brownell said.

“I do think there’s a chance he comes back because we do have NIL and because this is a great place and if you’re not going to get drafted, you don’t necessarily have to just go do that and we’ll see.”

Hunter was phenomenal for the Tigers this past season, especially in the tournament as they made their run to the Elite 8. He earned West All-Region Team honors, as the Tigers’ clear top performer in March Madness. During the regular season, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game, while adding in 0.3 blocks per game.

If Hunter returns to Clemson for one more year, the Tigers could be once again a dangerous dark horse.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire