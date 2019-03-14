Brad Ausmus finds a surfing buddy and one of his groomsmen on 'Old Baseball Cards'

Brad Ausmus, the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels, has been around Major League Baseball since 1993 when he made his debut for the San Diego Padres. He played for four teams over 18 years, including two stints with both the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers. He then worked for the Padres, managed the Tigers and he has a catcher’s mind.

So you had to know he’d do well on “Old Baseball Cards,” our video series that dives into MLB nostalgia via baseball cards. Ausmus did not disappoint.

On this week’s episode, we open a pack of 1998 Upper Deck and 1994 Topps Stadium Club and Ausmus finds not only a bunch of players he knows from his playing day, but also one of his old surfing buddies and a former Angels player who was in his wedding. We also find the head of the current MLB Players Association, who has a teammate of Ausmus’, which is a good find considering how much the players union has been in the news lately. For our purposes, that’s what you call a good haul.

We also talk about Ausmus’ childhood buying cards and chasing Boston Red Sox cards. We finish by swinging an Angels-centric trade.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus opens baseball cards from 1994 and 1998 on "Old Baseball Cards." (Yahoo Sports)

If you’re new to our show, welcome. It all started with cards my grandma stashed away back in the late ’80s and ’90s hoping they’d be worth a lot of money one day. They’re not. But the junk wax from my garage turned out to be great fodder for baseball stories, memories and nostalgia.

There are plenty of great episodes below to check out with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. If you like this week’s episode, I’d suggest you also check out our episodes with A.J. Ellis, David Ross and Ivan Rodriguez, aka more catcher episodes.

