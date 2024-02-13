Brackets released for 2024 NJ boys basketball state tournaments
Here are the brackets for the NJSIAA boys basketball tournaments.
Postseason play begins on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The full schedule can be found at the bottom of this page.
North 1, Group 1
(16) Bogota at (1) Paterson Charter
(9) Mountain Lakes at (8) Passaic Charter
(12) Emerson at (5) West Caldwell Tech
(13) Boonton at (4) Park Ridge
(14) Hasbrouck Heights at (3) New Milford
(11) Hawthorne at (6) Waldwick
(10) Kinnelon at (7) North Warren
(15) Midland Park at (2) Cresskill
North 2, Group 1
(16) Gateway Academy at (1) Hoboken
(9) Ridgefield at (8) North Arlington
(12) American History at (5) University
(13) Bard at (4) Newark Shabazz
(14) Wood-Ridge at (3) Newark Tech
(11) Weehawken at (6) Cedar Grove
(10) Whippany Park at (7) Weequahic
(15) Marion P. Thomas at (2) Glen Ridge
Central, Group 1
(16) Highland Park at (1) Henry Hudson
(9) Dunellen at (8) Eagle Academy
(12) Point Pleasant Beach at (5) Manville
(13) Somerset Tech at (4) Brearley
(14) Academy Charter at (3) College Achieve
(11) Florence at (6) Perth Amboy Magnet
(10) StemCivics at (7) South Hunterdon
(15) Keyport at (2) Shore
South, Group 1
(16) Burlington City at (1) Kipp Academy
(9) Penns Grove at (8) Woodbury
(12) Leap Academy at (5) Audubon
(13) Woodstown at (4) Wildwood
(14) New Egypt at (3) Salem
(11) Riverside at (6) Glassboro
(10) Paulsboro at (7) Palmyra
(15) Pennsville at (2) Pitman
North 1, Group 2
(16) Sussex Tech at (1) Ramsey
(9) Mahwah at (8) Lodi
(12) Pompton Lakes at (5) Pascack Hills
(13) Lenape Valley at (4) Dumont
(14) Pequannock at (3) Vernon
(11) West Milford at (6) High Point
(10) Westwood at (7) Jefferson
(15) Manchester at (2) Glen Rock
North 2, Group 2
(16) Parsippany at (1) Arts
(9) Caldwell at (8) Lyndhurst
(12) Hackettstown at (5) Science Park
(13) McNair at (4) Madison
(14) Becton at (3) New Providence
(11) Ridgefield Park at (6) Rutherford
(10) Hanover Park at (7) Bernards
(15) Newark Central at (2) Newark Collegiate
Central, Group 2
(16) South River at (1) Manasquan
(9) Johnson at (8) Bordentown
(12) Willingboro at (5) Spotswood
(13) Delran at (4) Delaware Valley
(14) Metuchen at (3) Rumson-Fair Haven
(11) Roselle Park at (6) Bound Brook
(10) Middlesex at (7) Point Pleasant Boro
(15) Monmouth at (2) Holmdel
South, Group 2
(16) West Deptford at (1) Middle Township
(9) Oakcrest at (8) Haddon Heights
(12) Camden Academy Charter at (5) Lower Cape May
(13) Manchester Township at (4) Haddonfield
(14) Pleasantville at (3) Cinnaminson
(11) Gloucester City at (6) Overbrook
(10) Sterling at (7) Medford Tech
(15) Lindenwold at (2) Camden
North 1, Group 3
(16) Passaic Valley at (1) Ramapo
(9) Dwight Morrow at (8) River Dell
(12) Pascack Valley at (5) Teaneck
(13) Old Tappan at (4) Demarest
(14) Bergenfield at (3) Wayne Valley
(11) Parsippany Hills at (6) Tenafly
(10) Wayne Hills at (7) Morris Knolls
(15) Morris Hills at (2) Northern Highlands
North 2, Group 3
(16) Ferris at (1) Cranford
(9) Randolph at (8) Chatham
(12) Warren Hills at (5) Payne Tech
(13) Summit at (4) Millburn
(14) Fort Lee at (3) Colonia
(11) Orange at (6) Mendham
(10) West Morris at (7) Cliffside Park
(15) Governor Livingston at (2) South Plainfield
Central, Group 3
(16) Ocean at (1) Red Bank
(9) Somerville at (8) Robbinsville
(12) Carteret at (5) Colts Neck
(13) Lawrence at (4) Hopewell Valley
(14) Hamilton West at (3) Burlington Township
(11) Middletown North at (6) Ewing
(10) Matawan at (7) Freehold
(15) Brick Memorial at (2) Nottingham
South, Group 3
(16) Westampton Tech at (1) Mainland
(9) Hammonton at (8) Delsea
(12) Barnegat at (5) Timber Creek
(13) Deptford at (4) Moorestown
(14) Clearview at (3) Eastside (Camden)
(11) Triton at (6) Toms River South
(10) Absegami at (7) Cherry Hill West
(15) Pemberton at (2) Ocean City
North 1, Group 4
(16) Bergen Tech at (1) Ridgewood
(9) Montclair at (8) Fair Lawn
(12) Passaic Tech at (5) Kennedy
(13) Bloomfield at (4) Memorial
(14) Mount Olive at (3) East Orange
(11) Union City at (6) Hackensack
(10) Passaic at (7) Livingston
(15) Clifton at (2) Eastside
North 2, Group 4
(16) Bayonne at (1) Phillipsburg
(9) Woodbridge at (8) Plainfield
(12) Linden at (5) Hillsborough
(13) Scotch Plains-Fanwood at (4) Ridge
(14) Dickinson at (3) Elizabeth
(11) Irvington at (6) Hunterdon Central
(10) Westfield at (7) Franklin
(15) Columbia at (2) Watchung Hills
Central, Group 4
(16) West Windsor-Plainsboro South at (1) Montgomery
(9) Hightstown at (8) East Brunswick
(12) West Windsor-Plainsboro North at (5) Old Bridge
(13) Princeton at (4) Marlboro
(14) Middletown South at (3) Manalapan
(11) Jackson Memorial at (6) Howell
(10) Sayreville at (7) North Brunswick
(15) Freehold Township at (2) Monroe
South, Group 4
(16) Millville at (1) Lenape
(9) Kingsway at (8) Southern
(12) Washington Township at (5) Shawnee
(13) Toms River East at (4) Toms River North
(14) Egg Harbor Township at (3) Central
(11) Pennsauken at (6) Rancocas Valley
(10) Cherry Hill East at (7) Cherokee
(15) Bridgeton at (2) Eastern
North Non-Public A
(1) Don Bosco, bye
(9) Oratory Prep at (8) St. Joseph (Montvale)
(12) DePaul at (5) Hudson Catholic
(13) Newark Academy at (4) Delbarton
(14) Paramus Catholic at (3) St. Benedict’s
(11) Seton Hall Prep at (6) Bergen Catholic
(10) Montclair Kimberley at (7) Dwight-Englewood
(2) St. Peter’s Prep, bye
South Non-Public A
(1) Christian Brothers Academy, bye
(9) Camden Catholic at (8) Pingry
(12) St. John Vianney at (5) Paul VI
(13) Immaculata at (4) St. Joseph (Metuchen)
(3) Rutgers Prep, bye
(11) Notre Dame at (6) Red Bank Catholic
(10) St. Augustine at (7) Donovan Catholic
(2) Union Catholic, bye
North Non-Public B
(1) Morris Catholic, bye
(9) Eastern Christian at (8) Saddle River Day
(5) Roselle Catholic, bye
(4) St. Thomas Aquinas, bye
(3) St. Mary, bye
(11) Pioneer Academy at (6) Timothy Christian
(10) Morristown Beard at (7) Gill St. Bernard’s
(2) Montclair Immaculate, bye
South Non-Public B
(1) St. Rose, bye
(9) Ranney at (8) Wildwood Catholic
(12) Doane Academy at (5) Holy Cross
(13) Moorestown Friends at (4) Calvary Christian
(3) Bishop Eustace, bye
(11) Holy Spirit at (6) Trenton Catholic
(10) Princeton Day at (7) St. Joseph Academy
(2) Gloucester Catholic, bye
Schedule
PUBLIC - GROUPS 2 & 4
Round 1: Feb. 21
Round 2: Feb. 26
Round 3: Feb. 28
Sectional finals: March 1
State semifinals: March 5
State finals: March 9 at Rutgers
PUBLIC - GROUPS 1 & 3
Round 1: Feb. 22
Round 2: Feb. 27
Round 3: Feb. 29
Sectional finals: March 2
State semifinals: March 6
State finals: March 10 at RWJ Barnabas Center
NON-PUBLIC - GROUPS A & B
Round 1: Feb. 23
Round 2: Feb. 26
Round 3: Feb. 29
Sectional finals: March 4
State finals: March 8 at Rutgers
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ boys basketball brackets released for 2024 state tournaments